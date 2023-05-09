close

207 shootings in US in 2023, as of May 7; highest in a year since 2013

This means that there have been more shootings in the US in 2023 than in any previous year since at least 2013, according to CNN

ANI US
Mass shootings

2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 10:25 AM IST
There have been 207 shootings in the US in 2023, as of May 7, CNN reported

This means that there have been more shootings in the US in 2023 than in any previous year since at least 2013, according to CNN.

Mass shootings in the US are being tracked by CNN using data from the Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit group formed in 2013 to track gun-related violence. Both CNN and GVA define a "mass shooting" as a shooting that injured or killed four or more people, not including the shooter.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said on Monday (local time) said one person was injured in a shooting at Von Tobel Middle School in Las Vegas, US.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police is investigating the Las Vegas shooting. The man who was struck by gunfire has been taken to University Medical Center.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the incident is still active. Taking to its official Twitter handle, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police stated, "We are investigating a shooting at Von Tobel Middle School at 2436 N. Pecos Road. An adult was struck by gunfire and has been transported to UMC. This incident is still active, but there appears to be no further threat at this time. The suspect is still outstanding."

Earlier, at least nine people were killed, including the gunman, in a shooting incident on Saturday at a mall outside of Dallas, according to local police, reported The Hill.

A gunman opened fire at a crowded mall outside Dallas on Saturday, killing at least eight people and injuring at least seven before a police officer killed him.

The Allen Fire Department transported nine people to area hospitals, Allen Fire Department Chief Jonathan Boyd said. Seven people died on the scene at the Allen Premium Outlets and two others were pronounced dead at the hospital, Boyd said Saturday evening. Three other victims were in critical condition, reported The Hill.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : US mass shooting US Shooting Shooting in US

First Published: May 09 2023 | 1:24 PM IST

