Estonia says 3 Russian fighter jets violated its airspace for 12 minutes

Estonia says 3 Russian fighter jets violated its airspace for 12 minutes

Foreign Minister Margus Tsakhna's ministry said that the incursion took place over the Gulf of Finland and three Russian MIG-31 fighters were involved

AP Tallinn (Estonia)
Sep 19 2025 | 9:04 PM IST

Estonia summoned a Russian diplomat to protest after three Russian fighter aircraft entered its airspace without permission on Friday and stayed there for 12 minutes, the Foreign Ministry said.

Foreign Minister Margus Tsakhna said that Russia had already violated Estonian airspace four times this year but today's incursion, involving three fighter aircraft entering our airspace, is unprecedentedly brazen.

His ministry said that the incursion took place over the Gulf of Finland and three Russian MIG-31 fighters were involved.

The Russian charge d'affaires was summoned and given a protest note, a ministry statement said.

 

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 9:04 PM IST

