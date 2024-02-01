Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

EU approves new rules aimed at reducing cost of listing companies

A post-Brexit Britain is also reforming its listing rules in similar ways, as it too faces companies opting to list in New York rather than on a local exchange

european union

The EU's multiple-vote share structure directive aims to encourage owners of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to list on growth markets, the Belgian presidency said

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 10:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The European Union on Thursday agreed new rules to cut the cost of listing a company and encourage founders to take their firms public by enabling them to retain a large degree of control over decision-making.
 
The EU's Belgian presidency said EU states and the European Parliament had reached agreement on the bloc's new Listing Act and on allowing multiple-vote share structures, which give founders more voting weight than ordinary shareholders.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The bloc is trying to boost its capital markets by making listing on its exchanges cheaper and more attractive for startups, helping to raise funds for investment in growth and ease the heavy reliance of companies on bank loans for finance.
 
A post-Brexit Britain is also reforming its listing rules in similar ways, as it too faces companies opting to list in New York rather than on a local exchange.
 
"It is important that we continue to encourage companies to list on the stock exchange while at the same time ensuring high levels of investor protection and market integrity throughout Union," Belgium's Finance Minister Vincent Van Peteghem said in a statement.
 
The deal negotiated on the Listing Act, which still needs rubberstamping by full parliament and EU states, allows banks and brokers to "re-bundle" payments for research on companies with fees for executing share orders.
 
The mandatory unbundling of fees, aimed at giving buyers of research more transparency on what they are paying for, has been blamed for a decline in research on smaller firms, with Britain also taking a similar step.
 
The Act also streamlines the information companies must give when listing for the first time or issuing shares in a secondary offering
 
The EU's multiple-vote share structure directive aims to encourage owners of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to list on growth markets, the Belgian presidency said.
 
Multiple voting, a reference to different voting rights, is common in the U.S., encouraging tech companies to list, but has been banned in some EU states, creating barriers in the internal capital market.
 

Also Read

Despite secondary market volatility, IPO charm is here to stay: Analysts

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

Gold prices gain after US jobless claims rise, market focus shifts to NFP

French farmers' union call for end of blockades as anger spreads in Europe

Deutsche Bank will cut 3,500 jobs even as it records $4.5 billion profit

US worker productivity strong in fourth quarter; weekly jobless claims rise

Canada braces for possible wave of business bankruptcies amid slowdown

The directive introduces a minimum level of harmonisation of multiple-vote share structures across all 27 EU states with safeguards to protect the rights of newly entering shareholders.
Topics : European Union Startup listing European Parliament start- ups

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 10:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch on Budget DayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBudget 2024 | Income TaxIndia vs England 2nd Test Playing 11Ambuja Cements Q3 resultsAdani Enterprises Q3 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon