Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / EU new car sales flat in July as battery EVs lose market share, says ACEA

EU new car sales flat in July as battery EVs lose market share, says ACEA

Improvements in the Belgian, Dutch and French electric-vehicle (EV) markets failed to offset a drop of almost 37 per cent in sales

Electric vehicles, EVs, Electric car

Car sales have shown mixed trends across the bloc, in part due to diverging policies.

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

New car sales in the European Union rose 0.2 per cent in July, slowed by declines in France and Germany, while battery-electric vehicles (EV) continued to lose market share, data from Europe's auto industry body showed on Thursday.
 
Improvements in the Belgian, Dutch and French electric-vehicle (EV) markets failed to offset a drop of almost 37 per cent in Germany's battery-electric sales, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) said.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Why it's important
 
Car sales have shown mixed trends across the bloc, in part due to diverging policies on green incentives, while regulators have imposed hefty tariffs to try to keep out cheap Chinese EVs.
 
By the numbers
 
Electrified vehicles - whether fully electric models, plug-in hybrids or full hybrids - sold in the EU accounted for 50.9 per cent of all new passenger car registrations in July, up from 47 per cent a year earlier.
 

More From This Section

US-Russia, US Russia flag

Russia bans 92 more Americans from the country, including journalists

Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea president

Pension reform needed to ensure fairness, income security: S Korean Prez

Nvidia

Nations building their own AI models add to Nvidia's rising chip demand

Sullivan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval on Monday.

US NSA Sullivan hold talks with top Chinese military official in Beijing

global stocks

Asian shares track Wall Street futures lower as Nvidia's results disappoint

But sales of battery electric and plug-in cars fell by 10.8 per cent and 14.1 per cent respectively, while those of hybrid-electric cars jumped 25.7 per cent.
 
Car registrations at Europe's three largest carmakers Volkswagen, Stellantis and Renault fell in July from a year earlier by 2.2 per cent, 5.2 per cent and 1.7 per cent, respectively, amid growing competition from China.
 
Sales of EV-maker Tesla dropped by 14.7 per cent, while those for China's SAIC Motor were up 24.2 per cent.

Context


The European Commission cut on Aug. 20 its proposed tariff on imports of Tesla cars built in China to 9 per cent, while broadly maintaining plans for tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles of up to 36.3 per cent.
 
Stellantis, which saw the biggest drop in sales among EU carmakers, had reported a bigger than expected fall in revenue and operating profit for the first half, also due to internal operational issues.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Humgarian PM Viktor Orban

Orban's charge of EU presidency raises questions about Hungary's stance

Telegram CEO

Telegram questions grounds of CEO's detention, says it abides by EU laws

Electric vehicle, EV

China's EV maker's weak response to EU proves costly in tariff dispute

Herve Delphin, EU ambaassador to India, European Union envoy

EU envoy to India hails PM Modi's Ukraine visit on 'landmark date'

china Flag, China

Chinese govt discusses import tariffs on large cars ahead of EU tariff vote

Topics : European Union Electric Vehicles electric car automotive industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 9:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon