Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / Nations building their own AI models add to Nvidia's rising chip demand

Nations building their own AI models add to Nvidia's rising chip demand

Countries adopting their own AI applications and models will contribute about low double-digit billions to Nvidia's revenue

Nvidia

Nations building artificial intelligence models in their own languages are turning to Nvidia's chips. Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 9:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nations building artificial intelligence models in their own languages are turning to Nvidia's chips, adding to already booming demand as generative AI takes center stage for businesses and governments, a senior executive said on Wednesday.
 
Nvidia's third-quarter forecast for rising sales of its chips that power AI technology such as OpenAI's ChatGPT failed to meet investors' towering expectations. But the company described new customers coming from around the world, including governments that are now seeking their own AI models and the hardware to support them.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Countries adopting their own AI applications and models will contribute about low double-digit billions to Nvidia's revenue in the financial year ending in January 2025, Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress said on a call with analysts after Nvidia's earnings report.
 
That's up from an earlier forecast of such sales contributing high single-digit billions to total revenue. Nvidia forecast about $32.5 billion in total revenue in the third quarter ending in October.
 
"Countries around the world (desire) to have their own generative AI that would be able to incorporate their own language, incorporate their own culture, incorporate their own data in that country," Kress said, describing AI expertise and infrastructure as "national imperatives." She offered the example of Japan's National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology, which is building an AI supercomputer featuring thousands of Nvidia H200 graphics processors.

More From This Section

Sullivan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval on Monday.

US NSA Sullivan hold talks with top Chinese military official in Beijing

Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea president

Pension reform needed to ensure fairness, income security: S Korean prez

Taylor Swift

Terrorist attack at Taylor Swift's concert was averted with US intel aid

US China flag, US-China flag

US, Chinese officials to conclude talks on Taiwan, military communication

OpenAI

OpenAI nears funding round at over $100 bn valuation led by Thrive Capital

Governments are also turning to AI as a measure to strengthen national security.
 
"AI models are trained on data and for political entities -particularly nations - their data are secret and their models need to be customized to their unique political, economic, cultural, and scientific needs," said IDC computing semiconductors analyst Shane Rau.
 
"Therefore, they need to have their own AI models and a custom underlying arrangement of hardware and software." Washington tightened its controls on exports of cutting-edge chips to China in 2023 as it sought to prevent breakthroughs in AI that would aid China's military, hampering Nvidia's sales in the region.
 
Businesses have been working to tap into government pushes to build AI platforms in regional languages.

IBM said in May that Saudi Arabia's Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority would train its "ALLaM" Arabic language model using the company's AI platform Watsonx.
 
Nations that want to create their own AI models can drive growth opportunities for Nvidia's GPUs, on top of the significant investments in the company's hardware from large cloud providers like Microsoft, said Bob O'Donnell, chief analyst at TECHnalysis Research.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

global stocks

Asian shares track Wall Street futures lower as Nvidia's results disappoint

Nvidia

Nvidia's quarterly forecast fails to impress investors, shares fall

Jensen Huang, Nvidia CEO

Nvidia's Huang says new Blackwell chip will have lots and lots of supply

jobs, employement, workers, IT firms, Information technology, call centre, white collar, office, work

IT stocks: LTIM, Wipro, LTTS, Mphasis soared up to 8% today; here's why

CEO of Nvidia Corp, Jensen Huang

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's experience as 'dishwasher' goes viral on LinkedIn

Topics : Nvidia virtual reality Nvidia artifical intelligence global technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 9:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon