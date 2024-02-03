Sensex (    %)
                        
EU worried Israel might extend Gaza war to unstable town near Egypt

The EU's top diplomat warned that conflict is likely to spread throughout the region unless a cease-fire is agreed between Israel and Hamas

Photo: Reuters

Photo: Reuters

AP Brussels
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The European Union on Saturday expressed deep concern over reports that the Israeli military intends to take its battle against Hamas to the town of Rafah at Gaza's border with Egypt where more than a million people have escaped the fighting.
The EU's top diplomat warned that conflict is likely to spread throughout the region unless a cease-fire is agreed between Israel and Hamas, after U.S. airstrikes hit dozens of sites in Iraq and Syria used by Iranian-backed militias and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that around 1 million Palestinians have been displaced progressively against the Egyptian border. They claimed they were safe zones, but in fact what we see is that the bombing affecting the civilian population continues and it is creating a very dire situation.
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Thursday that after Israeli troops seize the southern city of Khan Younis, from where tens of thousands of people have fled, they will move on to Rafah. He did not give a time frame.
Such an offensive could push the refugees into Egypt, undermining Israel's peace agreement with the country and angering the United States. It might also torpedo slow-moving peace talks with Hamas and complicate efforts to release scores of Israelis abducted when the militant group rampaged through southern Israel on Oct. 7.
The prospect of a ground war in Rafah has raised fears about where the population would go to find safety. The United Nations said the town is becoming a pressure cooker of despair.
Speaking in Brussels before chairing informal talks among EU foreign ministers, Borrell said that the Israel-Hamas war has created a domino effect, with conflict also erupting in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria and in the Red Sea area.
We are living a critical situation in the Middle East, in the whole region, he said. As long as the war in Gaza continues, it is very difficult to believe that the situation in the Red Sea will improve, because one thing is related with the other.
Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib, whose country currently holds the EU's rotating presidency, warned of a real risk of spillover of the conflict.

It's a huge concern. We ask for restraint, and we ask for dialogue and diplomacy. It's the only way we can calm down the situation in the Middle East, she told reporters.
Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski from Poland, a staunch U.S. ally, said those targeted in the U.S. airstrikes had it coming. Iran's proxies have played with fire for months and years and it's now burning them, he said.

Topics : European Union Gaza Egypt

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

