Business Standard
Home / World News / European banks to continue dealing with Indian clearing firms post October

European banks to continue dealing with Indian clearing firms post October

Europe's authorities set the deadline last year after their request for co-supervision of European trades settled through Indian clearing houses was denied by the Reserve Bank of India

European Banks

European banks including BNP Paribas SA and Deutsche Bank AG are important market makers in India. | Representative Image: Shutterstock

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 7:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Ruchi Bhatia and Saikat Das 
Market regulators in France and Germany asked their banks to continue dealing with India’s clearing houses beyond an October-end deadline, after a dispute over supervisory powers threatened to derail trading, according to people familiar with the matter. 
Europe’s authorities set the deadline last year after their request for co-supervision of European trades settled through Indian clearing houses was denied by the Reserve Bank of India. They’ve told their banks to consider alternate arrangements with local lenders, said the people, who included an Indian official. 
The possible options include European banks settling trades through Indian peers, instead of dealing with the clearing houses, the people said, who didn’t want to be identified as the discussions are private. Another alternative is for French and German banks to set up operations as a bond underwriter, they said. 
 
Indian and European regulators have been locked in a tussle after the RBI denied the European Securities and Markets Authority’s request to co-supervise some transactions. In response, the ESMA withdrew recognition from six Indian central counterparties in May 2023. If unresolved, the dispute risks disrupting billions of rupees of trading in government bonds and interest-rate derivatives that are transacted on the Clearing Corporation of India’s platforms. 
A spokesperson for the French regulator said they had no comment to make on this matter, while the German watchdog’s spokesperson said they can’t comment on discussions with policymakers. India’s finance ministry spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. 
European banks including BNP Paribas SA and Deutsche Bank AG are important market makers in India and their withdrawal may impact trading volumes, especially in interest-rate derivatives and currency forwards.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Europe seeks to underpin sanctions on Russia, fearing Trump overhaul

Swiss National Bank

Norwegian bank DNB to buy Sweden's Carnegie from Altor for $1.14 bn

Deutsche Bank

European banks under investor pressure to keep earnings growth alive

Joe Biden, Biden, Joe

Biden to discuss Ukraine with European allies on swansong Berlin trip

electric vehicle, EV

China-Europe rivalry heats up at Paris car show as EV tariffs loom

Topics : Europe Banking sector Clearing corporations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 7:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon