European Union envoys seal deal on joint ammunition buying for Ukraine

Sweden, current holder of the EU's rotating presidency, said the decision "to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces through $1.10 billion for joint procurement of ammunition and missiles"

Ukraine, russia war

Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 11:55 PM IST
European Union finalised a scheme on Wednesday to jointly buy ammunition for Ukraine. Ambassadors from the EU’s member countries approved the deal at a meeting in Brussels, ending a dispute over how much of the business from the munitions contracts should stay in Europe. Sweden, current holder of the EU’s rotating presidency, said the decision “to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces through $1.10 billion for joint procurement of ammunition and missiles”.

First Published: May 03 2023 | 11:55 PM IST

