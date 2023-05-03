European Union envoys seal deal on joint ammunition buying for Ukraine

European Union finalised a scheme on Wednesday to jointly buy ammunition for Ukraine. Ambassadors from the EU’s member countries approved the deal at a meeting in Brussels, ending a dispute over how much of the business from the munitions contracts should stay in Europe. Sweden, current holder of the EU’s rotating presidency, said the decision “to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces through $1.10 billion for joint procurement of ammunition and missiles”.

