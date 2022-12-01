JUST IN
Market regulator Sebi bars FWCS, its directors from markets for 1 year
Food delivery firm Zomato stake sale fetches Rs 1,631 crore for Alibaba
NSE IFSC-SGX Connect full scale operation targeted for Q2 of 2023
D-Street throws Thanksgiving party in November; Sensex, Nifty up 10%
Dharmaj Crop IPO subscribed 36 times; promising start for Uniparts
Sebi penalises 15 firms for manipulating Parichay Investments stock prices
Indian markets log new highs even as global peers stare at losses
Gland Pharma stock seen underperforming after acquiring France's Cenexi
Scaling a new peak: FPIs, global cues propel Sensex past 63,000 mark
Sebi reduces timeline to list debt securities issued on pvt placement basis
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Business Standard

Is it time to shift to private bank stocks?

The rally in public sector banks, after their impressive September quarter performance, may soon fizzle out. Should investors turn to their private peers for better returns?

Topics
PSU Bank index | PSU bank stocks | private sector banks

Nikita Vashisht  |  New Delhi 

Lending, Investment, Central Banks

ALSO READ

Is the tide turning for PSU banks?

Nifty PSU Bank index surges 2%; Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda gain over 3%

PSU general insurer employees irked with move to link pay with performance

Why are top PSU companies not hiring?

Analysts bullish on banks, defence-related plays in the PSU pack

    • Let us move on to markets now. The rally in public sector banks, after their impressive September quarter performance, may soon fizzle out. While the outlook for the sector remains optimistic, analysts say the Street has priced in all the positives. With over 70% rally in the Nifty PSU Bank index, in just 5 months, should investors turn to their private peers for better returns? Let us find out in this podcast

    Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

    Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

    Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

    Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

    First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 01:40 IST
    RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
    .