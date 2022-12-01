Is it time to shift to private bank stocks?
The rally in public sector banks, after their impressive September quarter performance, may soon fizzle out. Should investors turn to their private peers for better returns?
Let us move on to markets now. The rally in public sector banks, after their impressive September quarter performance, may soon fizzle out. While the outlook for the sector remains optimistic, analysts say the Street has priced in all the positives. With over 70% rally in the Nifty PSU Bank index, in just 5 months, should investors turn to their private peers for better returns? Let us find out in this podcast
