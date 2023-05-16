UK doesn't work for other global regulators, says Antitrust head Cardell

By Katharine Gemmell

The UK’s competition watchdog vowed to continue to put Britain first after her agency announced its arrival on the global stage by blocking Microsoft Corp.’s $69 billion Activision Blizzard Inc. deal.





“We are absolutely not doing the bidding of other agencies,” Cardell told a committee of politicians Tuesday. “Our responsibility at the end of the day is to look at the impact for the UK.” Sarah Cardell, the Competition and Markets Authority’s chief executive officer, was asked by UK lawmakers how often the agency had been in discussions with the US Federal Trade Commission and whether it was useful for them that the CMA blocked the deal.



On Monday, the CMA issued a strong response to the European Commission’s decision to wave through the Microsoft deal it blocked. The CMA said the decision would allow Microsoft to set the terms and conditions for the cloud gaming market for the next 10 years. “When we are looking at those deals of course we are highly mindful of fact that we want to ensure continuity and integrity of analysis,” Cardell said.

