Ex-US Prez Barack Obama, Dalai Lama to visit Karnataka in December

Former US president Barack Obama and Tibetan religious head Dalai Lama will visit Mandya in Karnataka in December to lay foundation stone for an International Yoga and Meditation Centre

“My advice to President Trump is, if you want at this late stage in the game to be remembered as somebody who put country first, it’s time for you to do the same thing,” Obama said

Responding positively, the CM assured to hold an officers meeting shortly, it added.

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 10:15 PM IST
Former US president Barack Obama and Tibetan religious head Dalai Lama will visit Mandya in Karnataka in December to lay foundation stone for an International Yoga and Meditation Centre.
The spiritual centre is built by Bhutayi Trust at Hallegere village in Mandya, the Chief Minister's Office said on Thursday.
A delegation led by an American doctor Dr Lakshminarasimha Murthy along with Mandya District In-Charge Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking assistance to provide facilities in Hallegere village such as helipad, road, drains, electricity, drinking water etc, the CMO said in a statement.
Responding positively, the CM assured to hold an officers meeting shortly, it added.
The members of the delegation explained the nature of work of the centre and said it will be a great contribution not only to Hallegere and Mandya district but to the entire state.
Siddaramaiah assured the delegation that he will hold a meeting with officials concerned to discuss the relevant issues.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Dalai Lama Karnataka government Barak Obama

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 10:14 PM IST

