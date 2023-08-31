Confirmation

Taliban say they have signed mining contracts worth $6.5 bn in Afghanistan

The Taliban have been courting foreign investment to revitalize the economy since their takeover

Taliban, Afghanistan, US embassy

The iconic Taliban flag is painted on a wall outside the American embassy compound in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

AP Kabul
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 9:24 PM IST
Afghanistan's ruling Taliban government said it signed seven mining contracts Thursday amounting to USD 6.5 billion in investment, in the biggest such round of deals since seizing power two years ago.
The seven contracts are with locally based companies, many of whom have foreign partners in countries including China, Iran, and Turkiye. They include the extraction and processing of iron ore, lead, zinc and gold in four provinces: Herat, Ghor, Logar and Takhar.
A statement on the contracts from Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund gave few details, but said they would create thousands of jobs and significantly improve the economic situation of the country.
Any figures given for the deals could be misleading unless they lead to fully realized mining operations on the ground, which could take years, said Javed Noorani, an expert in Afghanistan's mining sector.
The Taliban know Afghanistan has minerals and this is cash, but it's not easy cash, Noorani told The Associated Press. Mineral mining is an incredibly complicated operation. It requires a proper framework, strategies, institutions and infrastructure. You open up the sector slowly and start with low-hanging fruit.
The Taliban have been courting foreign investment to revitalize the economy since their takeover.

Nearly 80 per cent of the previous, Western-backed Afghan government's budget came from the international community. That money, now largely cut off, financed hospitals, schools, factories and government ministries.
The Taliban, like previous administrations in Afghanistan, are pinning their hopes on the country's vast and untapped mineral resources to line the nation's coffers. Logar province is believed to hold the world's largest copper deposit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Taliban Afghanistan Mining

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 9:24 PM IST

