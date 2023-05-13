Imran Khan blames Army chief for arrest, returns home after getting bail

Imran Khan has torn into Pakistan's Army chief General Asim Munir and blamed him for his "abduction" after a court here set the former prime minister free and barred his re-arrest in any case until Monday.
A triumphant Khan returned to his Lahore home on Saturday after having locked himself in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises for hours for fear of re-arrest despite being granted bail on Friday.
