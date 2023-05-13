close

Imran Khan blames Army chief for arrest, returns home after getting bail

A triumphant Khan returned to his Lahore home on Saturday after having locked himself in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises for hours for fear of re-arrest despite being granted bail on Friday

Press Trust of India Islamabad/Lahore
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

Last Updated : May 13 2023 | 7:21 PM IST
Imran Khan has torn into Pakistan's Army chief General Asim Munir and blamed him for his "abduction" after a court here set the former prime minister free and barred his re-arrest in any case until Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Imran Khan Pakistan army Pakistan

First Published: May 13 2023 | 7:21 PM IST

