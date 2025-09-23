Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Explaining Nato's Article 4 as Estonia seeks talks on Russian violation

Explaining Nato's Article 4 as Estonia seeks talks on Russian violation

Article 4 states that: The Parties will consult together whenever, in the opinion of any of them, the territorial integrity, political independence or security of any of the Parties is threatened

NATO

Nato's 32 ambassadors meet most weeks in a format known as the North Atlantic Council at the military alliance's headquarters in Brussels (Photo: Reuters)

AP Brussels
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nato allies on Tuesday will hold formal consultations at Estonia's request after the Baltic country said that three Russian fighter jets entered its airspace last week without authorisation. Russia's Defence Ministry denied the accusation.

The intrusion on Friday lasted 12 minutes and was a fresh test of the military alliance's ability to respond to Moscow's airborne threats after around 20 Russian drones entered Polish airspace on September 10.

Nato's 32 ambassadors meet most weeks in a format known as the North Atlantic Council at the military alliance's headquarters in Brussels. Estonia has requested consultations under Article 4 of Nato's founding treaty.

 

Poland also requested Article 4 talks after the drone incident, and two days later, Nato launched an operation, dubbed Eastern Sentry, to bolster the organization's military presence with European aircraft and other defences along its eastern flank.

However, Article 4 talks do not mean automatic military or diplomatic consequences.

Also Read

airport, tourists, passengers

Copenhagen Airport reopens after drone sightings, some delays expected

Estonia flag

Nato intercepts three Russian jets that entered Estonian airspace

Radoslaw Sikorski, Poland FM

Polish FM urges Nato to consider no-fly zone over Ukraine after incursion

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump urges Nato to halt Russian oil imports, push tougher sanctions

Donald Trump, Trump

Best of BS Opinion: Is the US still a reliable ally to its friends?

Article 4 puts urgent matters on Nato's agenda

Article 4 is the shortest of the Washington Treaty's 14 articles. It states that: The Parties will consult together whenever, in the opinion of any of them, the territorial integrity, political independence or security of any of the Parties is threatened.

Nato operates on consensus, and the talks can lead to some form of joint decision or action. The fact of invoking Article 4 encourages allies to react as one to a situation of importance brought to their attention by a fellow member.

The talks do not automatically lead to any action, unlike Article 5 of the treaty, which states that Nato's collective security guarantee, under which allies pledge that an attack on one member of the alliance constitutes an attack on them all.

Bob Deen, an analyst at the Clingendael think tank in The Hague, said Article 4 is designed to promote better coordination and understanding within the alliance on external threats. It gives all allies the opportunity to urgently put certain threats or developments on the agenda of the North Atlantic Council.

Second time Article 4 is invoked in 2 weeks

It's only the ninth time that Article 4 has been used since the alliance's formation in 1949, but the second time now in just two weeks and given current tensions on Nato's eastern flank, it could happen again soon.

Before the drone incident, Poland was one of eight countries along with Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania and Slovakia to seek them after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Poland first invoked Article 4 on March 3, 2014, following increasing tensions in neighbouring Ukraine, as a result of Russia's aggressive actions, according to the Nato website. Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

Article 4 gets invoked relatively rarely but increasingly in recent years; Turkey alone invoked it five times between 2003-2020 in the context of Syria and Iraq, said Deen told The Associated Press.

Not necessarily a step toward Article 5

Deen said that Article 4 is related to Article 5, but is not necessarily a stepping stone.'  Article 5 has only been invoked once, in response to the 9/11 attacks on the United States, immediately bypassing Article 4. In other words: Article 4 can be invoked without triggering Article 5, and vice versa, he said.

Article 5 underpins Nato's credibility. It's a political commitment not a legal requirement for all member countries to come to the aid of another member whose sovereignty or territory might be under attack, in whatever way they might deem to be fit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

russia, ukraine, drone attack, airstrike

Ukraine braces for tough autumn as Russia steps up drive to seize Donetsk

Donald Trump, Trump

Murdoch fights Trump's $10 bn libel suit, calls it 'affront' to free speech

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump to highlight foreign policy record in speech at UN general Assembly

United Nations Security Council

UN General Assembly 2025: World leaders meet amid Gaza, Ukraine crises

boeing

US, China in final stages of talks to finalise 'huge' Boeing aircraft order

Topics : NATO NATO alliance Estonia Russia Russia Ukraine Conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAnand Rathi Share IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIvalue Infosolutions IPO AllotmentGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon