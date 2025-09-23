Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US, China in final stages of talks to finalise 'huge' Boeing aircraft order

US, China in final stages of talks to finalise 'huge' Boeing aircraft order

Boeing has been working toward finalising a deal with China to sell as many as 500 aircraft, in a transaction that would end a sales drought that stretches back to Trump's last visit in 2017

boeing

Plane diplomacy has featured heavily in Trump’s presidency, with transactions involving Boeing announced alongside his visits with foreign dignitaries | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The US and China are in the final stages of negotiations for a “huge” Boeing Co. aircraft order, US Ambassador to China David Perdue said, as the two nations look to thaw frosty ties and work toward a trade deal. 
While Perdue didn’t offer details on the size of the potential order, his comments at a briefing in Beijing alongside a visiting delegation of US lawmakers indicated that the deal will be locked in swiftly.
 
“This is a huge order, and it’s very important to the president. Very important for Boeing. I think it’s very important to China,” he said Tuesday. “I think that we’re in the last days of that, weeks of that negotiation, and we’re hopeful that that will turn out to be the case.” 
 

Also Read

China is hurtling towards a record $1.2 trillion trade surplus.

China floods global markets with cheap exports after Trump's tariffs

us china, china us, china flag, us flag

US lawmakers meet China's Li Qiang, call for more military dialogue

US President Donald Trump

Trump halts $400 mn Taiwan military aid amid push for China trade deal

Soyabean oil

American soybean farmers face steep losses as China halts purchases

us china, china us, china flag, us flag

How China is weathering trade war with Trump amid US economic pressure

  Boeing has been working toward finalizing a deal with China to sell as many as 500 aircraft, in a transaction that would end a sales drought that stretches back to US President Donald Trump’s last visit in 2017, Bloomberg News reported last month. The landmark order, which has been years in the making, would be the centerpiece of a trade agreement between the two nations but has been contingent on an easing in tensions.
 
There have been recent signs of improving relations between the world’s biggest economies, with Trump speaking by phone to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping last week. That followed an announcement that negotiators had developed a framework deal for ByteDance Ltd to sell its US-based TikTok operations — potentially removing a major sticking point in trade talks. 
 
Plane diplomacy has featured heavily in Trump’s presidency, with transactions involving Boeing announced alongside his visits with foreign dignitaries. There are likely more on the way as global leaders flock to the US in coming days as part of the United Nations General Assembly.

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Murdoch fights Trump's $10 bn libel suit, calls it 'affront' to free speech

Tiktok

Oracle to oversee TikTok's US operations, deal likely this week: WH

Giorgia Meloni

Thousands protest in Italy for Gaza; Meloni condemns violence as 'shameful'

A shop worker tapes a glass window in preparation for Typhoon Ragasa at a store in Hong Kong, China, September 22, 2025 | REUTERS

Schools shut, flights cancelled as China braces for super typhoon Ragasa

Khalistani

Arrested: Pannun aide and SFJ leader Gosal caught with banned gun in Canada

Topics : Donald Trump China US trade US China Boeing Donald Trump administration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAnand Rathi Share IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIvalue Infosolutions IPO AllotmentGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon