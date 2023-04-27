close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Fact can't be changed: India slams Pak for raking up Kashmir issue at UN

New Delhi has repeatedly emphasised that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were, are and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India

Press Trust of India United Nations
Pratik Mathur, a counsellor at India's UN Mission

Pratik Mathur, a counsellor at India's UN Mission

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 10:22 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India tore into Pakistan after its UN envoy raised the Kashmir issue here, saying no amount of rhetoric and propaganda can change the fact that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are and will always be an "inalienable" part of the country.

Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Pratik Mathur's remarks came after Pakistan's Permanent Representative at the UN Munir Akram spoke about Jammu and Kashmir in his statement at the UNGA meeting.

"The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were, are and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. No amount of misinformation, rhetoric or propaganda from any country can change that fact, Mathur said at the UN General Assembly plenary on Use of the veto'on Wednesday.

Pakistan consistently rakes up the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at various UN platforms, irrespective of the agenda and topic of discussion at the meetings.

New Delhi has repeatedly emphasised that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were, are and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India.

On Monday, India slammed Pakistan after it raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at a Security Council meeting, prompting India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj to assert that she would not waste the Council's time by responding to such mischievous remarks.

Also Read

Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar likely to host G20 event: Govt official

Year 2022 was more peaceful than previous four years: J&K DGP Dilbag Singh

Employees making bad comments on govt policies to face action: JK Officials

India hits back after Pakistan rakes Jammu & Kashmir issue at UNGA

Over 15000 posts filled in J&K govt departments in 3 years: SSB chairman

Amazon shuts down health-focused Halo division, lays off employees

India-US relationship will continue to grow: US Democratic leader

Appeals court rejects Donald Trump effort to block Pence testimony

House Republicans pass US debt bill, push Prez Joe Biden on spending

Chinese police questions staff at Beijing office of Bain & Company: Report

Lastly, this august forum has today heard some mischievous remarks by a permanent representative arising purely out of ignorance and lack of an understanding on the basic facts of decolonisation, Kamboj had said.

I will not be wasting the time of this Council in responding to those remarks. Our advice to that delegation is please refer to our numerous rights of reply that we have expressed in the past, she said.

Kamboj's stern response came at the UN Security Council open debate on Maintenance of international peace and security: Effective multilateralism through the defence of the principles of the Charter of the United Nations chaired by Russia, President of the Council for the month of April.

With Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov presiding over the debate, Akram had referred to Jammu and Kashmir in his statement.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after New Delhi abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

India's decision evoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian envoy.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was its internal matter. It also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.

India has told Pakistan that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Islamabad in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India Pakistan relations United Nations Kashmir valley

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 1:15 PM IST

Latest News

View More

JTL Industries net profit doubles to Rs 36.65 cr in Jan-Mar quarter

JTL Industries net profit doubles to Rs 36.65 cr in Jan-Mar quarter
1 min read

Char Dham Yatra 2023: Badrinath Dham doors open for devotees today

Badrinath Temple
2 min read

Adtech company Infomo appoints Himanka Das as country director India

Infomo country director India, Himanka Das
2 min read

UPSRTC website was hacked by foreign hackers: All you need to know

UPSRTC website hacked
2 min read

ATC seeks to sell majority a stake, open to 100% sale and exit India

Telecom
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Lack of planes, customers willing to pay more to keep flying expensive

air travel, flying, flight
6 min read

Netflix loses over 1 million Spanish users over password policing in 2023

Netflix
3 min read

First Republic Bank plunges on report of potential buyers for new shares

First Republic Bank
2 min read

UK blocks Microsoft's $69 bn deal Activision deal over competition fears

Microsoft
2 min read

Chinese police questions staff at Beijing office of Bain & Company: Report

raid
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon