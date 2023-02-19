JUST IN
Employees making bad comments on govt policies to face action: JK Officials
Mamata questions lack of central team in UP to probe mother-daughter death
Swami Prasad alleges attack by swords in Lucknow amid Ramcharitmanas row
Union Cabinet approves construction of all-weather tunnel to Ladakh
Uttarakhand approves compensation for people in land subsidence Joshimath
Centre using J-K to divert attention from Adani issue, says Mehbooba Mufti
Delhi LG playing politics over demolition of religious structures: Sisodia
Nitish Kumar: The one-man army with a strong focus on Opposition unity
BJP govt in UP has failed to come up with new projects in 6 years: Akhilesh
Adani-Hindenburg row: AAP holds protests in Srinagar, Jammu; demands probe
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North
Piyush Goyal bats for promoting local products to make India self-reliant
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Employees making bad comments on govt policies to face action: JK Officials

They said Mehta directed all administrative secretaries to monitor the social media networks regularly and issue notices to these employees under intimation to the GAD

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir politics | Jammu and Kashmir

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Kashmir
Representative Image

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has directed all administrative secretaries to monitor the social media networks to identify employees who are making unfavourable comments on government policies and issue notices to them, official sources said.

The direction was passed by Chief Secretary A K Mehta at a meeting here on Friday with instructions to the General Administrative Department (GAD) to issue a necessary circular in this regard, the sources said.

During the meeting, it was observed that some government employees have been critical of the government policies and achievements and are making unfavourable comments on social media platforms, they said.

They said Mehta directed all administrative secretaries to monitor the social media networks regularly and issue notices to these employees under intimation to the GAD.

As a follow-up to the directions of the chief secretary, the sources said the concerned district magistrates flashed urgent messages to all district and sectoral officers and directed them to sensitise their subordinate staff about the directions till the time GAD comes out with a necessary circular.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jammu and Kashmir politics

First Published: Sun, February 19 2023. 17:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU