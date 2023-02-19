Employees making bad comments on govt policies to face action: JK Officials

-
ALSO READ
India committed to preserving, popularising all culture, traditions: HC
Year 2022 was more peaceful than previous four years: J&K DGP Dilbag Singh
Anti-Pakistan protest held in Paris to mark Oct 22 as 'Black Day'
Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar likely to host G20 event: Govt official
Over 15000 posts filled in J&K govt departments in 3 years: SSB chairman
-
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has directed all administrative secretaries to monitor the social media networks to identify employees who are making unfavourable comments on government policies and issue notices to them, official sources said.
The direction was passed by Chief Secretary A K Mehta at a meeting here on Friday with instructions to the General Administrative Department (GAD) to issue a necessary circular in this regard, the sources said.
During the meeting, it was observed that some government employees have been critical of the government policies and achievements and are making unfavourable comments on social media platforms, they said.
They said Mehta directed all administrative secretaries to monitor the social media networks regularly and issue notices to these employees under intimation to the GAD.
As a follow-up to the directions of the chief secretary, the sources said the concerned district magistrates flashed urgent messages to all district and sectoral officers and directed them to sensitise their subordinate staff about the directions till the time GAD comes out with a necessary circular.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, February 19 2023. 17:33 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU