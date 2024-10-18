Business Standard
Home / World News / FATF changes grey listing criteria to focus on nations posing greater risk

FATF changes grey listing criteria to focus on nations posing greater risk

The global anti-money laundering watchdog noted that the impact of illicit financial flows is felt most strongly by the least developed nations

FATF

The changes made by the FATF will ensure the listing process better targets the nations. Image: Shutterstock

ANI Europe
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 9:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has announced that it was making major changes to the criteria to focus on those nations posing greater risks to the international financial system.

The changes made by the FATF will ensure the listing process better targets the nations that pose the greater risk to the international financial system and contributes to more adequate support to low-capacity nations, according to the statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a statement, the FATF said, "The FATF has made major changes to the criteria for putting countries on its lists to relieve pressures on least developed countries and focus on those countries posing greater risks to the international financial system."

 

It further said, "The FATF identifies jurisdictions with strategic deficiencies in their system for fighting money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing. The FATF, together with the relevant FATF-style Regional Body, if applicable, works with these countries via a peer-led process to close the loopholes that allow illegal financial flows, which in turn fuel life-destroying crimes, including abhorrent acts like human trafficking or child sexual exploitation, as well as acts of terror which by nature are meant to cause death and suffering."

The global anti-money laundering watchdog noted that the impact of illicit financial flows is felt most strongly by the least developed nations as it impedes sustainable development.

Proceeds of crimes like tax evasion, corruption, and organized crime, divert billions of dollars annually away from essential public goods like education and health, according to the statement. Depriving criminals from their ill-gotten gains is important to help these countries building robust economies and societies.

More From This Section

Amazon

Amazon AWS CEO says employees can quit if they reject 'return to office'

Hezbollah flag

Hezbollah declares escalation against Israel after Yahya Sinwar's death

china Flag, China

China's Q3 GDP shows weakest pace since 2023, backs calls for more stimulus

David Lammy, UK Foreign minister

UK foreign minister Lammy travels to China seeking 'pragmatic' ties

china Flag, China

Chinese GDP gets little cheer, while dollar rises for straight third week

In a statement, FATF said, "Under the revised criteria, jurisdictions will be prioritised for active review if they meet the referral criteria and are: (1) an FATF Member; (2) a country on the World Bank High-Income Countries list (excluding those with a financial sector of two or fewer banks); or (3) a country that has financial sector assets above USD 10 billion (measured by broad money)."

"If the jurisdiction is a least developed country as defined by the United Nations, they would not be prioritised for active review unless the FATF agrees that they pose a significant money laundering, terrorist financing or proliferation financing risk. In such cases, least developed countries entering the review process could be granted a longer observation period to work on progress against their Key Recommended Action roadmap (i.e., a two-year observation period)," it added.

According to the statement released by FATF, the grey list identifies nations with strategic deficiencies in their AML/CFT system. Using a tailored action plan, nations on the grey list are assessed by and work with a group of experts to fix the gaps in their system, according to the global anti-money laundering watchdog's statement.

The nations on the FATF grey list are - Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Croatia, Congo, Haiti, Kenya, Mali, Monaco, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Philippines, Senegal, South Africa, South Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Venezuela, Vietnam and Yemen.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Online gaming

India seeks FATF oversight for online gaming to curb money laundering risks

jewellery

India's gems, jewellery sector vulnerable to money laundering: FATF

Money, Loan, Economy

India to adopt nuanced approach to deal with at risk NPOs after FATF report

FATF

India should establish clear obligations for domestic PEPs: FATF

Money laundering, Anti-money laundering, PMLA

ED gets max tip offs for money laundering from media, social sites: FATF

Topics : FATF Financial reforms Financial Action Task Force Money laundering

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 9:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon