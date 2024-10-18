Business Standard
Home / World News / Chinese GDP gets little cheer, while dollar rises for straight third week

Chinese GDP gets little cheer, while dollar rises for straight third week

China's economy expanded 4.6 per cent in the third quarter from a year earlier

china Flag, China

China (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters SINGAPORE
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 8:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Australian dollar and Chinese yuan ticked higher on Friday after China's closely watched third-quarter growth figures came in slightly better than forecasts, but kept the pressure on policymakers to roll out more stimulus quickly.

Elsewhere, the dollar was headed for its third weekly gain in a row, helped by a dovish European Central Bank and strong US data that is pushing out expectations for how fast US rates can fall, particularly if Donald Trump wins the presidency.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

China's economy expanded 4.6 per cent in the third quarter from a year earlier, official data showed on Friday, but property investment fell more than 10 per cent in the first nine months of the year. Retail sales and industrial production picked up in September.

 

The Aussie, often used as a liquid proxy for the yuan, rose slightly in the immediate aftermath of the GDP data release, though it later pared some gains to last trade 0.14 per cent higher at $0.6705.

Reaction in the yuan was largely muted as well, with the onshore yuan rising about 0.06 per cent in a knee-jerk reaction. It was last 0.02 per cent higher at 7.1227 per dollar.

The offshore unit last ticked up 0.05 per cent to 7.1330 per dollar, hovering around the same level prior to the data release.

More From This Section

global stocks

Asian stocks cautious after mixed China data, dollar firm on Fed view

Netflix

Netflix picks up 5.1 million subscribers in Q3 as ad-tier signups grow

Yahya Sinwar, Hamas leader

Hamas chief Sinwar's death came after months of searching by Israel

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

India-American releases music video to rally support for Harris-Walz

Canada immigration

Six out of 10 Canadians feel there's 'too much immigration' in country

In other currencies, the euro is down almost 1 per cent for the week so far, has fallen through its 200-day moving average, and at $1.0834 in Asia trade is parked near a 2-1/2 month low.

On a rolling basis, the dollar's 3.1 per cent three-week gain on the euro is the sharpest rally since the middle of 2022, and it has forged to the strong side of 150 yen for the first time since early August. The greenback last bought 150.05 yen .

On Thursday, data showed US retail sales growth was higher than expected and the ECB cut interest rates by 25 basis points.

Four sources close to the matter told Reuters the ECB was likely to cut again in December unless economic data suggests otherwise.

Meanwhile, markets have been disappointed at the lack of detail offered by Chinese authorities on plans to revive the slowing economy, and the yuan is headed for its largest weekly fall in more than 13 months, despite the GDP numbers that were slightly ahead of expectations. [CNY/]

"All of that has played in to a stronger dollar," said Jason Wong, senior strategist at BNZ in Wellington.

"There's also been a Trump trade going on in the background," he said, with the dollar tracking Trump's newfound lead in election prediction markets, since his tariff and tax policies are seen as likely to keep US interest rates high.

The New Zealand dollar was similarly eyeing a 0.8 per cent fall for the week and was little changed at $0.6061 in the Asia session.

Trump's prospects have also set bitcoin rallying since his administration is seen as taking a softer line on cryptocurrency regulation. It was last at $67,845, up more than 10 per cent since Oct. 10. The US goes to the polls on Nov. 5.

In geopolitics, Israel said it had killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza, a mastermind of the Oct. 7, 2023, attack that triggered war.

Israel's shekel rose and touched a two-week high after the news, though Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said fighting would go on and broader markets had little immediate reaction.

Sterling regained the $1.30 level overnight and held above that level on Friday, but is also headed for a weekly loss after a bigger-than-expected drop in British inflation raised bets the Bank of England might cut interest rates twice before the end of the year. [GBP/]

British retail sales and US housing starts data are due later on Friday, as are plans from Japan's largest union group, Rengo, for the year's wage negotiations. Data showed Japan's core consumer prices were up 2.4 per cent year-on-year in September, a bit higher than expected.

The US dollar index hit a 2-1/2 month high of 103.87 on Thursday and is up 0.8 per cent this week.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Jamie Freed and Kim COghill)


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

china Flag, China

China's factory, service sects skid for 5th month as stimulus calls grow

china Flag, China

Cash rich Middle East firms drive record capital investment Into China

Xi Jinping, Jinping

What to expect from the 9th Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit

china Flag, China

China's fiscal revenue falls 2.6% in Jan-Jul amid economic growth struggles

China, PwC, China's Evergrande

China to impose six-month business ban on PwC over its Evergrande audit

Topics : China GDP China GDP growth China economy China economic growth Dollar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 8:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon