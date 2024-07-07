Business Standard
Federal Judge pauses some deadlines in Trump's classified documents case

Judge Cannon has set a two-week schedule for these arguments and has paused three unrelated filing deadlines that were originally set during this period

While the decision specifically pertains to his federal election subversion case, it could also have implications for all four criminal cases facing former president, CNN reported | Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2024 | 7:05 AM IST

A federal judge has temporarily halted some filing deadlines in the case involving former President Donald Trump and classified documents, following a brief order issued on Saturday, CNN reported.
Judge Aileen Cannon has also agreed to additional briefings to assess the potential impact of the US Supreme Court's recent ruling on presidential immunity on the ongoing criminal proceedings in Florida.
Judge Cannon has set a two-week schedule for these arguments and has paused three unrelated filing deadlines that were originally set during this period.
In response to the judge's order, a spokesperson for Trump stated, "Cannon has rightfully issued a stay and called for additional briefing on the application of the Supreme Court's historic decision on Presidential Immunity," and reiterated their call for the case to be "thrown out entirely."
CNN has reached out to the special counsel's office for comment.
Trump faces charges in this case related to the alleged taking of classified documents from the White House and resisting government attempts to retrieve them. He has maintained a plea of not guilty.
This recent order represents the latest delay in the federal case and responds to a request from Trump's legal team on Friday for an updated schedule to address aspects related to the Supreme Court's decision.
Earlier in the week, the Supreme Court ruled that Trump could potentially claim immunity from criminal prosecution for certain actions taken during the final days of his presidency.
While the decision specifically pertains to his federal election subversion case in Washington, DC, it could also have implications for all four criminal cases facing the former president, CNN reported.

First Published: Jul 07 2024 | 7:05 AM IST

