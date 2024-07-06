Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

At least 47 dead, many injured as monsoon mayhem continues in Nepal

Nepal records high mortality due to landslides and flooding during monsoon on annual basis provided the terrain

Monsoon

Representative Image: As the monsoon continues to increase it's presence in Nepal, the government has estimated that as many as 1.8 million people could be affected.

ANI Asia
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2024 | 9:30 PM IST
At least 47 people have been killed in monsoon related disasters of flood, landslide, and lightning in Nepal in less than a month since the onset of the rainy season, as per Home Ministry records.
In the meeting of the National Assembly on Friday, the Minister of Labour, Employment, and Social Security, Dol Prasad Aryal, informed the members of the upper house about the casualties during the monsoon mayhem.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Till now, a total of 55 incidents of flooding have been recorded, claiming 4 lives, one missing, and two injured. 24 people have died in landslides and 19 are injured, a total of 77 places have recorded heavy rainfall, resulting in the injury of four people. This would bring the count to 24 deaths, one missing, and 25 injured, and in due course, 46 houses have been completely damaged and 36 houses have been partially damaged. Lightning has affected 32 districts, where 93 incidents have been recorded, resulting in the deaths of 19 and 35 sustained injuries," said Dol Prasad Aryal.
Minister Aryal informed the upper house of the Federal Parliament about the loss details, responding on behalf of the Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane.
The monsoon season in Himalayan Nation generally begins on June 13 and ends on September 23. Last year, it started on June 14, one day later than the normal onset day.
Nepal records high mortality due to landslides and flooding during monsoon on annual basis provided the terrain, unplanned urbanisation, and settlements on the slopes are prone to landslide.
The Kathmandu Valley, which comprises Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, and Lalitpur districts, received continuous downpours, resulting in inundation and flooding in the major river streams.

More From This Section

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Ex-Pakistan PM Abbasi launches new political party 'to change system'

Tornado,USA tornado

Tornado hits town in Eastern China, kills five, injures 100 others

Alok Sharma

Former British Indian MP Alok Sharma takes seat in House of Lords

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

UK PM Starmer assembles Cabinet for 1st meeting, says 'now we get to work'

Ukraine, Russia Ukraine, damage

Russian strikes leave thousands in northern Ukraine without power, water

The Bagmati and Bishnumati Rivers, which works as the veins of river connection in the capital Kathmandu, outburst its embankments, inundating the residential areas settled on its embankments. The Balkhu and Thapathali slum areas of Kathmandu got submerged in the water of Bagmati River, forcing people to go out in search of shelter.
"The downpour started yesterday and has forced everyone out. There are children, people with medical conditions, this is not something we face that is new but the timing is wrong. The inundation triggered by the heavy rain started early this year in the month of July (Ashar), the water level now has submerged us up to the knee; if the rainfall continues, then we will have to run for our lives," Rajkumar BK, a slum dweller in Kathmandu told ANI.
The monsoon formally gathered and spread all across the Himalayan nation in the middle of June, and it is expected to remain active for about three months. The slum dwellers who were in a rush to salvage their belongings are much worried for the days to come, as the inundation problem occurred earlier than it used to in bygone years.
"The monsoon is yet to peak, meaning heavy rains are due, our economic conditions are also not that strong, we barely survive on daily wages," Ganga Malik, another slum dweller, told ANI.
As the monsoon continues to increase it's presence in Nepal, the government has estimated that as many as 1.8 million people could be affected by rain-related incidents during the season.
In the adjoining districts of Bhaktapur and Lalitpur, rivers burst their embankments, inundating roads and walking ways while the rainfall continued. Temples and building structures were partially and completely submerged under the water, which also carried debris and mud.
The Himalayan nation this year is expecting more than average monsoon rainfall, and early July usually don't record incidents of monsoon induced disasters.
According to a statement by the 28th Session of the South Asian Climate Outlook Forum released on April 29, above-normal rainfall is most likely during the monsoon season over most parts of South Asia except some areas over the northern, eastern, and northeastern parts of the region, where below normal rainfall is most likely.
Landslides triggered by heavy rains in Nepal cause tremendous damage to life, property, infrastructure, and the environment. In Tarai, tens of thousands of people are affected by floods every year. In the hills, landslides are the main natural hazards, occurring very frequently, mostly during monsoons.
The normal monsoon onset and withdrawal dates are June 13 and October 2 respectively. Last year, monsoons entered eastern Nepal on June 14 and withdrew from eastern Nepal on October 15, delayed by thirteen days.
This year, South Asian meteorologists say, there is a strong consensus among the experts that La Nina conditions are likely to develop over the equatorial Pacific during the second half of the southwest monsoon season. It is also recognised that La Nina conditions are generally associated with the normal to above normal southwest monsoon rainfall over most parts of South Asia.
El Nino and La Nina are two opposing climate patterns that break these normal conditions. Global temperatures typically increase during an El Nino episode and fall during a La Nina. El Nino means warmer water spreads further and stays closer to the surface. This releases more heat.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

KP Sharma Oli, Nepal

Nepali Congress panel discusses govt formation & future course of action

Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda

Won't quit, would rather face vote of confidence: Nepal PM Prachanda

Nepal_Flag (Photo: Wikipedia)

Nepali Congress & CPN-UML strike deal to oust Prachanda, form new alliance

KP Sharma Oli, Nepal

8 Nepal ministers from CPN-UML in Dahal-government set to resign today

Nepal landslide

Landslide hits Nepal villages, 9 people including an entire family killed

Topics : Nepal monsoons Floods

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 06 2024 | 9:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAmazon Fire TV Stick 4K ReviewAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon