FIBA picks Qatar to host its marquee 2027 World Cup in men's basketball

Doha will stage all games in the 32-team event, FIBA said, citing upgraded subway and public transport networks that were completed for the men's soccer World Cup played last November and December

AP Manila
Construction of new offices and apartment buildings in the half-built, planned city of Lusail means more supply is on its way. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Representative Image | Qatar

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 2:40 PM IST
Qatar is going to host another World Cup.

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) on Friday picked Qatar to host the 2027 edition of its marquee men's World Cup. It did not say whether there were any other bidders.

Doha will stage all games in the 32-team event, FIBA said, citing upgraded subway and public transport networks that were completed for the men's soccer World Cup played last November and December.

Qatar faced fierce criticism during a massive, 12-year construction project preparing for the soccer World Cup over its treatment of a migrant labour force that was essential for the building work.

FIBA made no reference to labor or human rights issues in announcing its decision on the eve of the 2023 tournament draw.

"With all of the teams playing in the same city, fans can plan everything far in advance and enjoy a unique experience since all venues are within 30 minutes of each other," the Switzerland-based governing body said.

"Additionally, all venues to be used for FIBA's flagship men's event are already constructed, while widely used green technologies will help in delivering the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 as a carbon-neutral event."

The No. 89-ranked Qatar team will qualify automatically as host. Qatar last played in the event at the 2006 world championship, and lost all five of its games.

Qatar is the third straight Asian host of the men's tournament. China hosted in 2019 and the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia host this year's edition from August 25-September 12. Spain is the defending champion.

The women's World Cup in 2026 will be hosted by Germany in Berlin, FIBA also decided on Friday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Basketball Qatar World Cup

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 3:55 PM IST

