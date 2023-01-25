JUST IN
England vs Germany Live Score, Hockey World Cup: Germans must score twice

Hockey World Cup 2023 Quarterfinals: England play Germany in the third quarterfinal at the Kalinga Stadium while the Netherlands will take on Korea in the last one to decide the four medal contenders

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Germany and Belgium play 2-2 draw at Hockey World Cup 2023. Photo: Twitter/The Hockey India
Germany play England in the quarterfinal of the Hockey World Cup 2023. Photo: Twitter/The Hockey India
England vs Germany Live Score, Hockey World Cup Quarterfinal

The Hockey World Cup  2023 already have two semi-finalists and they were decided on Tuesday, January 24th with Australia beating Spain and Belgium overhauling New Zealand in the quarterfinals. Now, in the last two quarterfinals, England will play Germany and the Netherlands Korea, to determine the rest of the two finalists. 

England vs Germany, Hockey World Cup Quarterfinal

Both England and Germany have been undefeated in the World Cup. While the English beat Spain and Wales in their group games and drew against hosts India, the Germans beat Korea and Japan in their group games and drew against Belgium. 

England finished top of their group on goal difference, but Germany finished second on teh same account. In the crossover, the Germans beat France 5-1 to make it to the quarterfinals. 

The Netherlands vs Korea, Hockey World Cup Quarterfinal

In the fourth quarterfinal, the Netherlands, who topped their group and were the only team in the entire World Cup to win all their group-stage games, will be up against Korea, who finished third in their group. 

Korea surprised all by beating Argentina in the crossovers. The regulation time finished at 5-5 with the Koreans coming back from being 3-5 down to level the game in the last quarter. In the Shoot-out, the Argentines were blanked 3-2. 

England vs Germany Quarterfinal Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the game at the Kalinga Stadium below

