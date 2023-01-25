- Cipla Q3 net up 10% to Rs 801 cr, posts highest ever quarterly sales in US
- Budget 2023: Healthcare sector needs eco-system for infra, say experts
- Freeze import duties for next five years; cut customs levy slabs to 5: GTRI
- Tata Motors Q3 result: Consolidated revenue up 22.5% to Rs 88,488 crore
- TeamLease posts Q3 profit drop as revenue growth slows, costs rise
- Parliament's Budget session to begin Jan 31; Here's what you need to know
- 15 important terms you should know ahead of Union Budget presentation
- Bajaj Auto Q3 net profit up 3% at Rs 1,473 cr on back of sales growth
- Formal job creation in India rose in November after October lows: MoSPI
England vs Germany Live Score, Hockey World Cup: Germans must score twice
Hockey World Cup 2023 Quarterfinals: England play Germany in the third quarterfinal at the Kalinga Stadium while the Netherlands will take on Korea in the last one to decide the four medal contenders
Topics
Hockey World Cup | England Hockey team | Germany Hockey Team
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Germany play England in the quarterfinal of the Hockey World Cup 2023. Photo: Twitter/The Hockey India
England vs Germany Live Score, Hockey World Cup Quarterfinal
The Hockey World Cup 2023 already have two semi-finalists and they were decided on Tuesday, January 24th with Australia beating Spain and Belgium overhauling New Zealand in the quarterfinals. Now, in the last two quarterfinals, England will play Germany and the Netherlands Korea, to determine the rest of the two finalists.
England vs Germany, Hockey World Cup Quarterfinal
Both England and Germany have been undefeated in the World Cup. While the English beat Spain and Wales in their group games and drew against hosts India, the Germans beat Korea and Japan in their group games and drew against Belgium.
England finished top of their group on goal difference, but Germany finished second on teh same account. In the crossover, the Germans beat France 5-1 to make it to the quarterfinals.
The Netherlands vs Korea, Hockey World Cup Quarterfinal
In the fourth quarterfinal, the Netherlands, who topped their group and were the only team in the entire World Cup to win all their group-stage games, will be up against Korea, who finished third in their group.
Korea surprised all by beating Argentina in the crossovers. The regulation time finished at 5-5 with the Koreans coming back from being 3-5 down to level the game in the last quarter. In the Shoot-out, the Argentines were blanked 3-2.
England vs Germany Quarterfinal Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the game at the Kalinga Stadium below
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh