Home / India News / India calls for united global action on energy security at COP30 in Brazil

India calls for united global action on energy security at COP30 in Brazil

Sharing grassroots stories, Yadav spoke about the PM Surya Ghar Rooftop Solar Programme and narrated the experience of a school teacher benefiting from the scheme

Addressing the session, Yadav underlined India's commitment to supporting SIDS in advancing clean energy pathways through ISA (Photo: PTI)

ANI
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, addressed the High-Level Ministerial Leadership Session of the ISA SIDS Platform, held on the sidelines of UNFCCC CoP30 in Belem, Brazil, on Wednesday (local time), the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said.

The event was organised under the theme 'Uniting Islands, Inspiring Action - Leadership for Energy Security'. It brought together Ministers and senior representatives from Small Island Developing States (SIDS), member nations of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), and partner organisations to advance collective actions for energy security, affordability, and resilience.

The event emphasised that SIDS face unique vulnerabilities - high dependence on imported fossil fuels, climate-induced disruptions, and fragile infrastructure.

 

Further, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change highlighted in its statement that the "ISA SIDS Platform aims to create a transformative digital and financial ecosystem to accelerate solar deployment through standardised procurement, blended finance, local capacity building, and streamlined access to solar technologies"

Addressing the session, Yadav underlined India's commitment to supporting SIDS in advancing clean energy pathways through ISA.

Opening his remarks with optimism, the Minister highlighted India's rapid strides in renewable energy and stated, "Today, India has crossed 500 gigawatts of installed electricity capacity - and more than half of it is clean energy. India has already reached 50 per cent non-fossil energy capacity, five years ahead of its NDC target".

The Minister also informed that "India is now the 4th largest renewable energy producer and 3rd in solar power globally."

He stated, "It happened due to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his belief in Scale, Speed, and in the power of ordinary people".

Sharing grassroots stories, Yadav spoke about the PM Surya Ghar Rooftop Solar Programme and narrated the experience of a school teacher benefiting from the scheme. The Minister talked about how the beneficiary's life got transformed from being a person who used to wait for the electricity bill every month with fear, to now waiting for the sunshine, which has now become his income.

He also emphasised that over 20 lakh families have adopted rooftop solar in India, calling it "freedom for every household" and "a mini power plant on every roof".

On solar for agriculture, he said, "Solar for Agriculture is a new dawn for our farmer community. Now, they work with the sun and sleep with peace". Solar pumps and solarised feeders are making farming more reliable and more dignified by providing assured daytime solar-powered clean energy for all agricultural needs. No diesel. No waiting. No stress, he informed.

The Minister highlighted initiatives lighting up remote and forested areas through the PM JANMAN scheme, and India's major push in energy storage. He informed, "India is building some of the world's largest 'solar and battery' projects, including a project in Ladakh that will store enough clean energy to light up an entire city".

He emphasised that for SIDS, such models can help reduce diesel imports, cut energy costs, and improve climate resilience.

Reaffirming India's commitment to the International Solar Alliance, Yadav said, "ISA has emerged as a Global Solar Family. More than 124 countries are now part of the International Solar Alliance. Think of ISA as a global solar family -- from the islands of the Pacific to the savannas of Africa to the mountains of South America." He added that ISA is accelerating solar project design, mobilising finance, generating local jobs, and making solar energy the first choice for clean, reliable electricity.

The Minister concluded with a call for Shared Global Action and stated, "Solar energy is spreading its light in more than technological ways. It is Hope and Empowerment. It is Independence. It is Dignity. It is Peace.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bhupender Yadav Brazil COP30 UN climate summit climate summit

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

