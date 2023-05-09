close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

For Netflix Inc, a Poorer Consumer Isn't Necessarily Bad

To start with, the less money people have, the more likely they are to stay home, where movie-streaming became such a popular form of entertainment during the pandemic

Bloomberg
Netflix

Photo: Bloomberg

4 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 11:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Subrat Patnaik

For Netflix Inc., a mild deterioration in the consumer economy is a potential blessing in disguise.
 
To start with, the less money people have, the more likely they are to stay home, where movie-streaming became such a popular form of entertainment during the pandemic.
Then there’s the impact on competitors who have been striving to make inroads into Netflix’s lead. Having plowed big money into streaming services in recent years, the likes of Walt Disney Co. and Paramount Global are now making cuts in the area, deterred by the tougher conditions.

Streaming viewership “should pick up nicely” as people stop going out if the economy slips into a recession later this year, said Matthew Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. LLC. And Netflix should “definitely be a beneficiary of the fact that their competition is focusing more on profitability.”
That view is gaining traction on Wall Street. UBS Group AG analyst John Hodulik upgraded the stock to buy last month, saying the sharp change in the priorities of rivals will drive upside to subscription and pricing power in the coming years while “also keeping a lid on content costs.”

Also Read

Netflix sees stronger second half on password-sharing crackdown in US

Here is how Netflix plans to put an end to password sharing on its platform

Free Wi-Fi service down in Delhi since December as contract expires: Report

After initial success, Netflix to roll-out more features for ad-based plans

Absence of incentives, poor awareness hobble rural WiFi scheme PM-WANI

Boeing wins landmark order from Ryanair for 300 737 Max 10 jets

Powell faces lowest public confidence for Fed chairman on record: Gallup

Fox's $787.5 mn deal saved it from a long trial, says Lachlan Murdoch

Webb telescope captures alien asteroid belt outside our solar system

Reformation's IPO Push Bets on Going Green in $200 Eucalyptus Pants


In general, analysts have been turning more positive on Netflix. About 54% of those tracked by Bloomberg have a buy or equivalent rating, the highest percentage in about a year. That’s even though streaming services tend to be one of the first things consumers cut back on during an economic downturn.  
Having underperformed rivals so far this year, the stock could certainly use a boost. It’s been weighed down in part by Netflix’s crackdown on password-sharing in some regions. That follows a rollercoaster 2022 in which it sank to a near five-year low before rallying sharply. Shares of Netflix were trading 0.5% higher on Tuesday.

Graph


Trading at 27 times forward earnings, the stock is much cheaper than its 10-year average of 77 times, though still more expensive than Disney’s 21 times and Paramount’s 16 times, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. 
Netflix has seen its dominance of the streaming industry wane in the last five years as the likes of Disney+, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ make inroads. Its global share of the market for “streaming originals” was 38% at the end of the last quarter, down from 60% at the end of first quarter of 2018, according to data from Parrot Analytics.

Not that competitors are having an easy time. Paramount Global shares plunged last week as losses from its streaming business led the media company to slash costs and its dividend. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. reported a surprise profit in streaming TV, a rare chink of light for a company which has struggled to generate profit from its multibillion-dollar investments.
Attention will turn to Disney’s earnings after markets close Wednesday to see if the company plans any further cost cuts on top of the 7,000 job cuts it already announced. While the layoffs have hit every division, they have been particularly acute in streaming.

“While there may be several winners in streaming in the long run, competitive weakness from peers will only propel Netflix forward in the short term,” said Tejas Dessai, an analyst at Global X ETFs.

Graph

The Nasdaq Composite Index has risen 20% from a December closing low, taking the gauge beyond the threshold that is considered the start of a new bull market. The index gained 0.2% on Monday, closing at its highest since September, and is up 17% this year. The Nasdaq 100 Index, which has a more concentrated exposure to the market’s biggest technology and internet stocks, has risen 22% this year, and entered bull-market territory in March.

Topics : Netflix OTT users world economy

First Published: May 09 2023 | 11:12 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Haryana Cabinet gives nod to new Excise Policy 2023-24

G20, India G20 presidency
4 min read

India highlights inclusive, sustainable development agenda at G20 DWG meet

Image
3 min read

For Netflix Inc, a Poorer Consumer Isn't Necessarily Bad

Graph
4 min read

Boeing wins landmark order from Ryanair for 300 737 Max 10 jets

Graph
5 min read

Tata group, IndiGo hold talks to snap up planes, airport slots of Go First

Go First
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: Minister Nasar dropped, TRP Raja inducted in TN Cabinet Reshuffle

Russia may ease norms for Indian dairy imports
1 min read

Imran Khan arrested from Islamabad High Court premises in corruption case

Imran Khan
6 min read

LinkedIn lays off 716 employees in a bid to 'streamline' its operations

The logo for LinkedIn Corporation, a social networking networking website for people in professional occupations, is shown in Mountain View, California
2 min read

Pakistan could default in the absence of IMF bailout loans, warns Moody's

Pakistan
2 min read

India and Israel to 're-accelerate' work to strengthen strategic relations

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel Eli Cohen being received upon his arrival in New Delhi
8 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon