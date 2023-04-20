close

After initial success, Netflix to roll-out more features for ad-based plans

It appears that Netflix is happy with the progress of its Basic 'with ads' plan. The plan was launched for the first time in November

BS Web Team New Delhi
Netflix

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 12:30 PM IST
To curb the practice of password sharing and add new customers to its folds, Netflix has announced new features to its ad-supported plan without any additional cost, India Today (IT) reported. The ad-supported plans cost less but come with advertisements.

 

The streaming giant wrote to its investors that its latest plan aims to provide better value to its subscribers. Moreover, the company is upgrading the quality offered on its platform for cheaper plans from 720p earlier to 1080p now. In addition to this, the company will allow two users to watch content at the same time.

 

So far, the company has decided to launch the latest plan only in select countries, and it will be available only in Canada and Spain starting today. The plan will be made available in 12 more countries by the end of this month, the IT report said.

 

Taking cues from the company's Q1 2023 letter to investors, it appears that Netflix is happy with the progress of its Basic with Ads plan. The plan was launched for the first time in November. The letter also revealed that the total revenue per user in the US for the advertising plan exceeded the returns offered by the standard plan.

 

Netflix has made arrangements to add content to make more TV shows and movies available on the Basic with Ads plan. This has been done to ensure that subscribers have almost the same number of shows and movies to watch as are available with the standard plan.

 

To curb the issue of users sharing their passwords and using Netflix for free, Netflix is planning the rollout of a paid password-sharing option that will allow users to share their accounts with people they don't live with. This will carry an additional cost. This feature has been rolled out in four countries so far, which include Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain, in 2023.

 


Topics : Netflix India Netflix Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Streaming video market BS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 12:30 PM IST

