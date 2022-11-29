JUST IN
Need separate pan-India licence for Satellite Earth Station Gateways: TRAI
Absence of incentives, poor awareness hobble rural WiFi scheme PM-WANI

Scheme central to government's plans to create up to 10 mn public WiFi hotspots by Dec

Topics
Wifi | Internet | Rural India

Subhayan Chakraborty  |  New Delhi 

The flagship scheme PM-WANI was launched by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in December 2020

Nearly two years after it was launched, the government has been able to activate 132,000 hotspots as part of the Prime Minister’s WiFi Access Network Interface (PM-WANI). The scheme is central to the government’s plans to create up to 10 million public WiFi hotspots in India by the end of this year.

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 19:51 IST

