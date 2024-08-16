Business Standard
Ford Motor to recall about 85,000 vehicles due to risk of engine fire

In the event of an engine failure, engine oil and fuel may be released into the engine compartment and accumulate near ignition sources such as hot engine

Ford

The recall affects SUVs from model years 2020-2022 equipped with 3.3L hybrid and gas engines. | Photo: Reuters

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 4:01 PM IST

Ford Motor is recalling about 85,000 Explorer SUVs equipped with the Police Interceptor Utility package over concerns of an engine fire, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Friday.
 
In the event of an engine failure, engine oil and fuel may be released into the engine compartment and accumulate near ignition sources such as hot engine or exhaust components, possibly resulting in an engine compartment fire, the regulator said.
 
The recall affects SUVs from model years 2020-2022 equipped with 3.3L hybrid and gas engines.


Aug 16 2024

