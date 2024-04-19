Business Standard
Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra's visit to Bangladesh likely to be postponed

Kwatra's visit was aimed at preparing grounds for PM Hasina's planned trip to India in June, the people cited above said

Vinay Kwatra

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 7:02 AM IST

A planned visit to Bangladesh by Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on April 20 is likely to be postponed, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Kwatra was to travel to Bangladesh mainly to prepare the grounds for a likely visit to India by Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in June, they said.
The reasons for the postponement of the visit were not immediately clear.
In Dhaka, Kwatra was scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Masud Bin Momen on the entire gamut of bilateral relations and ways to further expand the ties.
Kwatra's visit was aimed at preparing grounds for PM Hasina's planned trip to India in June, the people cited above said.
Bangladesh Foreign Minister Mahmud visited India in February. It was his first bilateral foreign trip after Hasina came to power for a fifth term after a landslide victory in the parliamentary elections in January.
During his trip, Mahmud held comprehensive talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar covering all key aspects of the bilateral ties, especially in areas of cross-border connectivity, defence and security, power, energy, water resources and people-to-people exchanges.
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited Dhaka in February in the first high-level visit from India after Hasina retained power.

Topics : India-Bangladesh ties India-Bangladesh Ministry of External Affairs

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 7:01 AM IST

