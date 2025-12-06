Saturday, December 06, 2025 | 08:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Foreign student spending in US falls record 5.3% on visa crackdown

Foreign student spending in US falls record 5.3% on visa crackdown

The 5.3 per cent decline - amounting to about $3 billion at a seasonally adjusted annual rate - follows a crackdown by the Trump administration on visas for foreign students

students, foreign students, US education

Friday’s report also showed overall spending in the US by foreigners — which includes travel and medical expenditures — was down 7.6% | Image Credit: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Matthew Boesler
 
Spending in the US by foreign students fell in the 12 months through September by the most on record, excluding the pandemic, according to monthly figures published Friday by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. 
The 5.3 per cent decline — amounting to about $3 billion at a seasonally adjusted annual rate — follows a crackdown by the Trump administration on visas for foreign students, which led to a plunge in enrollment in the 2025 fall semester. Such a drop in spending is unprecedented in data going back to 1982, outside of the Covid period, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. 
 
  Friday’s report also showed overall spending in the US by foreigners — which includes travel and medical expenditures — was down 7.6 per cent, or $16.6 billion, from a year earlier.  

More From This Section

Frank Gehry, the most celebrated architect of his time, passes away at 96

Frank Gehry, the most celebrated architect of his time, passes away at 96

Flavio Bolsonaro

Bolsonaro's son to run for Brazil presidency in 2026 after father's jailing

The Perplexity app on a smartphone

New York Times sues Perplexity AI for 'illegal' copying of content

NATO

US gives Europe until 2027 to lead Nato Defence capabilities: Report

Elon musk, musk, Elon

EU fines Musk's X €120 mn as clash with US over free speech rules deepens

Topics : Donald Trump US Foreign policy Foreign students Donald Trump administration Visa changes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 8:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeBigg Boss 19 Voting TrendsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon