Four charged in Detroit street shooting that killed 2 people, injured 5

Officers responding to complaints about a large gathering along a street on the city's west side saw shots being fired

Four people have been charged in a shooting at an outdoor gathering in Detroit. Photo: ANI

AP Detroit
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

Four people have been charged in a shooting at an outdoor gathering in Detroit that left two people dead and five others wounded.

Johnny Lee Marsh III, 25, Eladeo Garcia, 22, and Alfonso Anaya, 18, were arraigned Saturday on first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and other charges, the Wayne County prosecutor's office said Monday in a release.

Amber McIntee, 22, was arraigned on tampering with evidence and lying to a police officer charges.

Officers responding to complaints about a large gathering along a street on the city's west side saw shots being fired from a vehicle into a crowd of people about 1:30 a.m. on November 3, the prosecutor's office said.

 

Officers chased the vehicle and arrested Garcia and Marsh. Anaya and McIntee were arrested three days later.

A 15-year-old Detroit boy and a 19-year-old man from Southgate died in the shooting. The five wounded range in age from 16 to 18.

The shooting followed an alleged argument, according to the prosecutor's office.

Marsh and McIntee requested court-appointed lawyers. An attorney was not listed for Anaya. The Associated Press left a message Monday seeking comment from Garcia's lawyer.

A probable cause conference was scheduled for November 19 followed by a November 26 preliminary examination.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : United States detroit US gun shooting

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

