Business Standard
Home / World News / Biden should resign, says Kamala's ex-aide, so she can be 1st woman US Prez

Biden should resign, says Kamala's ex-aide, so she can be 1st woman US Prez

Jamal Simmons suggested that Joe Biden could relinquish the presidency within the next 30 days, making Kamala Harris the first woman President of the United States

Joe Biden, Biden, Joe, Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

The suggestion comes amid internal criticism of Joe Biden from Democratic figures, who claim his leadership may have contributed to Kamala Harris’s loss | File Photo

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A former aide to US Vice President Kamala Harris has stirred a debate by proposing that President Joe Biden should step down, allowing Harris to assume the presidency until Donald Trump takes office on January 20, 2025. Jamal Simmons, who served as Harris’s communications director from 2022 to 2023, argued that such a move would disrupt Trump’s momentum following his unexpected re-election.
 
“Joe Biden has been a remarkable president, fulfilling many of his promises. However, there’s one final promise he could still keep: serving as a transitional figure,” Simmons remarked during a segment on CNN.
 
Proposal to avoid Jan 6 certification
 
Simmons suggested that Biden could relinquish the presidency within the next 30 days, making Kamala Harris the first woman President of the United States. This would, he noted, spare her the responsibility of overseeing the certification of Trump’s victory in Congress on January 6 — a rare situation in which a vice president who contested the presidency would have to formalise their opponent’s win.
 
Though Trump has been declared the winner, the US Constitution allows for a four-month transition period before the new president assumes office on January 20. Simmons believes that Harris assuming the presidency temporarily would be a bold move, potentially altering public perceptions of the Democratic Party’s strategy.
 
Democratic Party divided?

More From This Section

COP28, climate change, environment

Trump policies and trade disputes overshadow COP29 climate summit in Baku

China Taiwan

Taiwan businessman Robert Tsao to sue Chinese officials over sanctions

Asian Development Bank, ADB

ADB boosts climate finance after US, Japan give first sovereign guarantees

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Netanyahu admits Israel's role in Hezbollah pager, walkie-talkie attacks

Toyota, Toyota logo

Toyota plans to ramp up China production to regain market share by 2030

This suggestion comes amid internal criticism of Biden from Democratic figures, who opine his leadership may have contributed to Harris’s loss. Biden’s decision to remain on the Democratic ticket, despite low approval ratings, hindered Harris’s campaign, according to media reports. Some even argue that Biden should have stepped aside earlier, giving Harris more time to strengthen her position in crucial swing states.
 
There are also claims that Biden’s approach could have cost the Democrats the presidency, with some allies of Harris’s campaign blaming him as the ‘sole reason for her defeat’. 

Also Read

Justice Sanjiv Khanna

LIVE news: Justice Sanjiv Khanna sworn in as 51st chief justice of India

Donald Trump, Elon Musk

Trump, Musk weigh in on Senate Republican leader contest ahead of vote

PremiumBen Powell, chief investment strategist for West Asia and Asia-Pacific at BlackRock Investment Institute

Market volatility partly driven by structural changes, says Ben Powell

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump wins Arizona, defeats Harris in all seven battleground states

Trump, Biden, Trump Biden, Biden trump

Biden to meet President-elect Donald Trump in Oval Office on Nov 13

Topics : Kamala Harris Joe Biden US presidential elections Donald Trump United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 11:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon