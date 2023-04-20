Fox Corp expects no operational impact from defamation lawsuit settlement

Fox Corp. said it doesn’t expect to see any major impact on its operations or business as a result of the $787.5 million settlement of a defamation lawsuit related to false claims about the 2020 presidential election.

Fox declined to say whether insurance would help offset the payment.

“We don’t expect significant operational effects or changes to our business given our cash flow, strong balance sheet and the health of our business,” the company said in an e-mailed statement.