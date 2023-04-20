close

Biden to huddle with donors next week as prez poll 2024 launch nears

Biden has repeatedly said he intends to run for reelection, but aides say he feels little pressure to formally launch a campaign

AP Washington
US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden (Photo: Reuters)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 8:19 AM IST
President Joe Biden is summoning top Democratic donors to Washington next week as he prepares to launch his 2024 reelection bid, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The event, which is being organised by the Democratic National Committee, is not a fundraiser, but is meant to energise the top party donors for Biden's campaign, the people said. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly. Biden is expected to meet for dinner with the assembled donors, who are also set to hear from some of his top political advisers.

Biden has repeatedly said he intends to run for reelection, but aides say he feels little pressure to formally launch a campaign, especially since he's warded off any serious challenge from within his party for the nomination.

We are here and ready, said Michael Smith, who along with his partner, James Costos, hosted Biden's first Hollywood fundraiser of the 2020 primary, and will be meeting with Democratic officials and strategists in Washington next week.

Biden in recent months has been focused on implementing the massive infrastructure, technology investment and climate laws passed during his first two years in office and drawing a sharp contrast with Republicans as Washington gears up for a fight over raising the nation's borrowing limit. Aides believe those priorities will burnish his image ahead of his reelection campaign.

Some Biden donors have grumbled about what they perceive to be a lack of outreach by Biden's team ahead of the campaign.

News of the gathering was first reported by The New York Times.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Joe Biden US presidential elections US Democratic Party Convention

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 8:19 AM IST

