Frank Caprio, America's 'nicest judge,' dies at 88 after battle with cancer

Frank Caprio, America's 'nicest judge,' dies at 88 after battle with cancer

Beloved for his compassion on Caught in Providence, Judge Frank Caprio inspired millions with his humane approach to justice

Frank Caprio was widely regarded as one of the kindest judges in the United States | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 8:44 AM IST

Frank Caprio, a retired municipal judge in Rhode Island who gained international fame for being a compassionate jurist and host of the reality court show Caught in Providence, has died at the age of 88. He had been battling pancreatic cancer.
 
Caprio’s death was announced through a statement on his Instagram page, which read: “Beloved for his compassion, humility and unwavering belief in the goodness of people, Judge Caprio touched the lives of millions through his work in the courtroom and beyond.”
 
Just a day before his passing, Caprio had shared a video from his hospital bed asking followers to pray for him. “Unfortunately, I’ve had a setback… I’m a great believer in the power of prayers,” he said.
 
 

Who was Judge Frank Caprio?

 
Frank Caprio was widely regarded as one of the kindest judges in the United States. He served at the Providence Municipal Court in Rhode Island, the court that inspired the name of his reality show Caught in Providence.
 
Caprio went viral after videos from inside his courtroom gained popularity on social media, showcasing him delivering fair verdicts to the people standing before him. These clips brought him worldwide recognition.

Here are few things to know about him

 
Early life: Caprio was born in Providence, Rhode Island, in 1936 to an Italian-American family. He grew up in humble circumstances as the second of three boys in the Federal Hill neighbourhood of Providence. He spent most of his life in the city where he later went on to serve as chief municipal judge. His biography highlights his modest beginnings and deep roots in the community he eventually presided over, reported Associated Press.
 
Judicial career: Caprio served as the chief judge of the Providence Municipal Court from 1985 until his retirement in 2023. His judicial career spanned nearly four decades, during which he became known for a unique blend of fairness and humanity in the courtroom.
 
Rise to fame with Caught in Providence: Caprio gained international fame through Caught in Providence (2018–2020), a reality courtroom show that featured him handling minor violations with grace, fairness and empathy.
 
The show was nominated for multiple Daytime Emmy Awards, while its clips went viral on TikTok, YouTube and other platforms, attracting millions of views.
 
A legacy of empathy and inspiration: Caprio became best known for his humane approach to justice, proving that fairness and compassion could coexist in law. His rulings and public presence resonated globally, inspiring millions and leaving behind a legacy defined as much by kindness as by judicial service. 
 

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 8:44 AM IST

