Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 08:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / New Zealand to spend $1.6 bn on aircraft in defence budget doubling plan

New Zealand to spend $1.6 bn on aircraft in defence budget doubling plan

The procurement includes five MH-60R Seahawk helicopters to replace the existing maritime fleet and two Airbus A321XLR aircraft

New zealand, New Zealand flag

The purchase of military planes and helicopters was the first procurement announced in a government plan. Photo: Shutterstock

AP Wellington
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 8:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

New Zealand's government announced new military spending Thursday of 2.7 billion New Zealand dollars ($1.6 billion) to replace aging aircraft, with senior officials who unveiled the package citing rapidly growing global tensions and a deteriorating security environment.

The purchase of military planes and helicopters was the first procurement announced in a government plan, disclosed April, to double defence spending from 1 per cent to 2 per cent of GDP in the next decade.

New Zealand's military spending has trailed that of its larger partners in the Five Eyes intelligence sharing group of countries which includes the United States, Britain, Canada and Australia and the bolstered budget reflects a shift in how the remote island nation is responding to strategic competition between major powers in the Pacific Ocean.

 

The procurement includes five MH-60R Seahawk helicopters to replace the existing maritime fleet and two Airbus A321XLR aircraft, allowing the retirement of Boeing 757s that are more than 30 years old and were already secondhand when purchased.

The helicopters accounted for more than NZ $2 billion of the spending, officials said.

Also Read

New Zealand

New Zealand makes student visas digital-only, Indians to see easier access

Jitin Prasada, Jitin, Prasada

India negotiates trade deals firmly and on equal footing: Jitin Prasada

new zealand

New Zealand to launch two new seasonal work visas from December 2025

New zealand, New Zealand flag

Inaugural India-New Zealand defence strategic dialogue held in Delhi

New Zealand

New Zealand to charge tourists up to ₹2,040 to visit natural sites by 2027

Defence Minister Judith Collins said her government would move at pace to procure the helicopters directly through the United States' foreign military sales programme instead of going to a wider tender.

Cabinet ministers were expected to consider the final business case in 2026, she told reporters in Wellington on Thursday.

It would take a few years to acquire the helicopters, Collins added, because buying new meant New Zealand would need to wait in line.

She denied the choice to buy from the United States was an attempt to rectify the trade imbalance that has seen New Zealand goods targeted for an adjusted 15 per cent levy when arriving in the US under the Trump administration's global tariffs plan.

The aging Boeing aircraft have frequently broken down while transporting New Zealand prime ministers abroad in recent years and now can only be flown short distances.

The episodes are among an awkward string of incidents that have highlighted the rundown state of the country's military hardware and persistent difficulties in maintaining it due to recruitment shortfalls.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Elon Musk

Musk to face lawsuit for defrauding voters over 2024 election sweepstakes

Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley urges Trump to treat India as prized free, democratic partner

Tulsi Gabbard, Tulsi, Gabbard

Gabbard to slash intelligence office staff, cut budget by over $700 mn

US President Donald Trump

Texas House approves redrawn maps sought by Trump ahead of 2026 elections

China solar exports, solar energy

China's rapid expansion of solar farms helps bring down carbon emissions

Topics : New Zealand defence sector aircrafts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 8:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayPixel 10 Series Launch TodayPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon