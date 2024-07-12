Freezing for the future: US billionaires bet on cryonics for eternal life

In the quest for eternal life, US billionaires are turning to cryonics, the science of freezing bodies with the hope of future revival.

This radical approach aims to preserve their bodies and wealth, ensuring that when they return to life, their fortunes remain intact, reported Bloomberg. The trend has spurred lawyers to create 'revival trusts', a novel legal framework designed to manage and protect the wealth of the cryogenically preserved.

The science behind cryonics

Cryonics is a revolutionary process that involves preserving human bodies at ultra-low temperatures to maintain their integrity until medical advancements can potentially revive and cure them. The process, known as vitrification, involves replacing the body’s blood with a special solution to prevent ice crystal formation, which can damage cells and tissues. Bodies are then stored in specialised containers filled with liquid nitrogen, and freezed to a temperature of -196 degrees Celsius.

Revival: Myth or future reality?



The feasibility of reviving cryopreserved bodies remains a contentious issue. Current medical science lacks the technology to reverse the process or repair the cellular damage that may occur. However, proponents of cryonics are optimistic that future breakthroughs in nanotechnology and regenerative medicine could make revival possible. The Department of Anatomy at AIIMS Rajkot suggests that future advancements may enable the repair of preservation-induced damage and the underlying causes of death, though this remains speculative.

Why opt for cryonics without guarantees?

Cryonics offers the possibility of extending life and witnessing future advancements. The wealthy are particularly drawn to the prospect of potentially achieving immortality! Despite the uncertainties, the allure of a second chance at life in a future era is compelling.

Currently, about 5,500 people have made arrangements for cryogenic preservation, with 500 bodies already in storage.

Steve LeBel, a 76-year-old retired hospital executive from Michigan, is among those planning to join the frozen ranks. LeBel has spent a year devising a trust model designed to last centuries, setting aside $100,000 in his revival trust to ensure sufficient funds for future resurrection.

“I want to figure out a solution, otherwise I’ll be in there with my fingers crossed, hoping there’s money left over, 200 years from now, to pay for the resurrection process,” he told Bloomberg.

Scepticism and investment



Not everyone is convinced. George Bearup, a senior legal trust adviser at Greenleaf Trust, expresses scepticism, questioning how to draft a trust for events potentially a thousand years in the future. "How do you draft for something that could take place 1,000 years from now? Who knows what the rules will be?" he asked.

Nonetheless, the quest for immortality has seen substantial investments. Billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Sam Altman have already channelled hundreds of millions of dollars into companies dedicated to defeating death and ageing, reflecting a growing belief in the potential of cryonics and related technologies.