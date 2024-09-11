Freight train derails in southwest Russia due to 'interference': Officials

A freight train derailed in the Russian region of Belgorod, which borders Ukraine, due to outside interference with the operation of railway transport, but there were no casualties, a local branch of Russian Railways reported on Wednesday.



"Last night, 23:17 (2017 GMT on Tuesday) ... due to interference with the operation of railway transport, a locomotive and wagons of a freight train derailed," the South-Eastern Railway said on the Telegram messaging app.



"According to preliminary information, there are no casualties." The Railway did not provide further details.



The accident happened in the Novooskolsky district of the region of the Belgorod region, the Railway added. Novyi Oskol, a town which is the administrative centre of the district, is about 50 kilometres (31 miles) from the border with Ukraine.

