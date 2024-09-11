Democratic US presidential candidate Kamala Harris on Wednesday reiterated the charge that her Republican rival, Donald Trump, is plotting a 'Project 2025' agenda, which she said Trump would use to “control the daily lives of US citizens.”





In response, the former US President distanced himself from 'Project 2025', claiming that he had not even read it. The dramatic face-off between the two rivals began early in their presidential debate as they prepared for the November 5 showdown. What is Project 2025? US President Joe Biden has also warned the US public against voting for Trump in the upcoming polls, citing his "plans" to implement the dangerous Project 2025 agenda. Project 2025 is a set of conservative policy proposals that, critics of the Republican Party allege, will be introduced if Trump retakes the White House.

The Harris campaign alleged that under Project 2025, Trump would adopt a series of authoritarian and hard-right policies if elected. The proposal has been put together by hundreds of key conservative leaders and laid out in a roughly 900-page book.

Is Project 2025 linked to Donald Trump?

The project is being overseen by the Heritage Foundation, a right-wing think tank, which is not associated with the Trump campaign. However, news agency Reuters found that many of Trump's closest policy advisers and those likely to take high-ranking positions in his administration are heavily involved in the project.

Harris' campaign website, in a detailed document, alleged that Project 2025 would “strip” people of their freedom by implementing regulations such as forcing states to report on women’s miscarriages and abortions, cutting social security and Medicare, and eliminating the Department of Education. It stated that the proposal would focus on the first 180 days of Trump’s administration if he is re-elected.

The campaign alleged that under the proposal, powers would be consolidated under Trump, making it easier to fire non-partisan government employees. It also alleged that the proposal aims to dismantle the independence of the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), transforming them into enforcement arms of the White House.

Among other things, the campaign alleged that the proposal would intensify discrimination against LGBTQ+ Americans.