French court of appeal rules against extradition of Ukrainian billionaire

Zhevago's lawyers said in a joint statement that beyond the respect of the human rights, this decision carries the mark of good sense

AP Paris
French court

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 10:11 PM IST
A French court of appeal ruled Thursday not to extradite to Ukraine the Ukrainian billionaire businessman Kostyantin Zhevago, who was temporarily detained in France in December.

Ukraine's National Bureau of Investigation had said Zhevago, who owns a majority stake in mining group Ferrexpo, was wanted on suspicion of embezzlement and money laundering related to the bankruptcy of Ukrainian bank Finance and Credit.

Zhevago was detained in Courchevel, a ski resort in the French Alps. At the time, French judicial officials in Chambery said he was detained pending a formal request for extradition by Ukraine which was ultimately refused.

Zhevago was released under judicial supervision in France in January.

The court in Chambery said Thursday it had an unfavourable opinion on the extradition request.

Zhevago's lawyers said in a joint statement that beyond the respect of the human rights, this decision carries the mark of good sense.

The decision can be appealed at the Court of Cassation, a higher French court, by a prosecutor.

Topics : Ukraine | France

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 7:48 PM IST

