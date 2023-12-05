Sensex (0.63%)
69296.14 + 431.02
Nifty (0.81%)
20855.10 + 168.30
Nifty Midcap (0.47%)
44122.90 + 204.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.27%)
6716.50 + 18.00
Nifty Bank (1.25%)
47012.25 + 580.85
Heatmap

Gautam Adani pitches for balanced approach towards energy at COP28

India, he said, is also the only large nation ahead of its target in meeting its UNFCCC commitment to reduce its emissions intensity by 45% from the 2005 level by 2030

COP28, climate change, environment

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 5:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As world leaders dwell on the language of the final outcome of climate talks, billionaire Gautam Adani on Tuesday made a pitch for adopting a balanced approach that takes into account energy costs and availability while continuing to accelerate on green ambitions.
At the 28th UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai, called COP28, 118 governments pledged to triple the world's renewable energy capacity by 2030 but have not been able to arrive at the language to be used in the outcome document for cutting the share of fossil fuels in the world's energy production.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"In the midst of initial encouraging signs from COP 28, it is relevant to remember that while in sum total (given our 1.4 billion population) we are the world's third largest primary energy consumer, our per capita electricity consumption @ 1250 kWh is still less than one-third of the global average and less than one-seventh of the developed world," Adani said in a post on X.
India, he said, is also the only large nation ahead of its target in meeting its UNFCCC commitment to reduce its emissions intensity by 45 per cent from the 2005 level by 2030.
"The fastest growing economy must balance its energy cost, energy availability and green energy objectives while continuing to accelerate its massive green ambitions," he added.
On his post, the coal-to-edible oil conglomerate he heads commented: "With a pledge of investing USD 75 billion by 2030, Adani group is playing a pivotal role in accomplishing this" task of reducing emission intensity.
To keep global warming from rising no more than 1.5 Celcius by 2050, fossil fuel use needs to be greatly reduced and unabated coal use needs to be completely phased out, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has argued. But India is not agreeable to phasing out of coal as 73 per cent of its current electricity is produced from burning the fossil fuel.
The share of coal-fired electricity generation in India's power mix is slated to rise to 77 per cent by 2025 after considering the projects already announced, before falling to 71 per cent in 2030 and 52 per cent in 2050 primarily because of the rise in share of renewable power.

Also Read

IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir returns to Kolkata Knight Riders as mentor

What is OCCRP that has levelled allegations against Adani and Vedanta?

India should not take new commitments at COP28 climate talks in Dubai: GTRI

Hindenburg report deliberate, malicious attempt to damage reputation: Adani

Adani Group revives Mundra PVC project, gets credit line worth Rs 14,000 cr

Whether to phase out or phase down fossil fuels is the question at COP28

Global South must adopt digital public infra to achieve SDGs: Kant

UN warns 2 boats adrift in Andaman Sea with 400 Rohingya aboard need rescue

US Prez nominates Indian American global venture capitalist to IDFC Board

Gore blasts COP28 climate chief and oil cos' emissions pledges at UN summit

An overnight shift away from coal, which is the cheapest available feedstock in India, to other sources such as natural gas or nuclear power will not just jack up electricity bills but also lead to supply issues as enough alternate fuels aren't available.
India is targeting installing 500 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030. Also it is looking at reducing the emissions intensity of its economy by 45 per cent and cutting a billion tonnes of CO2.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change wants oil use to be slashed by 60 per cent and natural gas demand by 45 per cent by 2050.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Gautam Adani renewable energy COP27

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 5:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon