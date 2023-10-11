close
Sensex (0.54%)
66434.74 + 355.38
Nifty (0.53%)
19794.50 + 104.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.87%)
5930.80 + 51.35
Nifty Midcap (0.45%)
40465.70 + 180.20
Nifty Bank (0.21%)
44452.15 + 92.00
Heatmap

Gaza power authority warns that electricity will run out within hours

All of Gaza's crossings are closed, making it impossible to bring in fuel for the power plant or the generators on which residents and hospitals have long relied

Israel-Palestine, palestinians, Damage, Gaza, Hamas, Strike

Palestinians inspect damages in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, following a Hamas surprise attack, at Beach refugee camp, in Gaza City, October 9, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

AP Jerusalem
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 2:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Gaza's power authority says its sole power plant will fun out of fuel within hours, leaving the territory without electricity after Israel cut off supplies.
Israel said it would cut off all electricity to the territory after Hamas' bloody rampage over the weekend.
All of Gaza's crossings are closed, making it impossible to bring in fuel for the power plant or the generators on which residents and hospitals have long relied.
The power authority said Wednesday that the plant would shut down in the afternoon.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Blinken to travel to Israel in display of US solidarity after Hamas attacks

Hamas attack is unadulterated evil unleashed on the world: US president

Israel responds to fire from Syria with artillery, mortar amid Hamas attack

Israel-Hamas conflict may end up helping Russia in war against Ukraine

Gaza will never go back to what it was: Israel moves to full offence

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Ukraine Prez Zelenskyy seeks more support to fight Russia at Nato meeting

We need to destroy Hamas, says Israeli Consul General to South India

Heavy force damaged Baltic Sea gas pipeline, says Estonia's Hanno Pevkur

Journalist detained in China for 3 yrs for espionage returns to Australia

Topics : Gaza Israel-Palestine israel electricity

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDirect Tax CollectionsLatest News LiveTata Capital Healthcare Fund IITriumph Scrambler 400 XGold-Silver PriceMukesh AmbaniDelhi Police Traffic Advisory | World Cup 2023IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

Rahul Gandhi running 'Jhooth Ki Dukaan', says MP CM ChouhanRajasthan polls: BJP in 'damage control' mode after reports of unrest

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023, IND vs AFG Playing 11 live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023 India vs Afghanistan: Check Delhi Police's traffic advisory

India News

Delhi's AQI 'moderate', minimum temperature drops to 19.4 degrees CelsiusUP govt approves proposal to increase retirement age of doctors to 65 years

Economy News

Will exceed Budget target for direct tax: CBDT chairman Nitin GuptaIMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon