Gen Z-inspired protest in Mexico draws few young people, many govt critics

In several countries this year, members of the demographic group born between the late 90s and early 2010s have organised protests against inequality, democratic backsliding and corruption

Mexico flag, Mexico

A few thousand people took to the streets of Mexico City on Saturday to protest growing crime | Photo: Shutterstock

AP Mexico City
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 6:19 AM IST

A few thousand people took to the streets of Mexico City on Saturday to protest growing crime, corruption and impunity in a protest organised by members of Generation Z, which ended with strong backing from older supporters of opposition parties.

In several countries this year, members of the demographic group born between the late 90s and early 2010s have organised protests against inequality, democratic backsliding and corruption.

The largest "Gen Z protests took place in Nepal in September, following a ban on social media, and led to the resignation of that nation's prime minister. In Mexico, many young people say they are frustrated with systemic problems like corruption and impunity for violent crimes.

 

"We need more security" said Andres Massa, a 29-year-old business consultant who carried the pirate skull flag that has become a global symbol of Gen Z protests.

Claudia Cruz, a 43-year-old physician who joined the protests said she was marching for more funding for the public health system, and for better security because doctors are also exposed to the insecurity gripping the country, where you can be murdered and nothing happens.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum still has high approval ratings despite a recent spate of high profile murders that includes the assassination of a popular mayor in the western state of Michoacan.

In the days leading up to Saturday's protest, Sheinbaum accused right-wing parties of trying to infiltrate the Gen Z movement, and of using bots on social media to try to increase attendance.

This week some Gen Z social media influencers said they no longer backed Saturday's protests. While elderly figures like former President Vicente Fox, and Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego published messages in support of the protests.

Saturday's march was attended by people from several age groups, with supporters of the recently killed Michoacan Mayor Carlos Manzo, attending the protest wearing the straw hats that symbolize his political movement.

The state is dying, said Rosa Maria Avila, a 65-year-old real estate agent who traveled from the town of Patzcuaro in Michoacan state.

He was killed because he was a man who was sending officers into the mountains to fight delinquents. He had the guts to confront them, she said of Manzo.

First Published: Nov 16 2025 | 6:19 AM IST

