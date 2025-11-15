Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 05:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lahore HC judge resigns protesting Constitutional amendment in Pakistan

Lahore HC judge resigns protesting Constitutional amendment in Pakistan

Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza tendered his resignation becoming the first judge to resign from any high court after the contentious amendment was enacted into law

Judicial crisis in Pakistan deepened on Saturday with a senior judge of Lahore High Court following suit of two Supreme Court judges who resigned protesting the assault on the constitution and judiciary through a new constitutional amendment.

Under the amended legislation, a Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) was set up to deal with matters related to the Constitution, while the existing Supreme Court would deal only with traditional civil and criminal cases.

The 27th Constitutional Amendment will also allow Army Chief Gen Asim Munir to stay in office till 2030 as Chief of Defense Forces (CDF).

Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza tendered his resignation becoming the first judge to resign from any high court after the contentious amendment was enacted into law.

 

Justice Mirza was due to superannuate on March 6, 2028.

