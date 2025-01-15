Business Standard

Home / World News / Germany's economy shrinks for second consecutive year in 2024 amid election

Germany's economy shrinks for second consecutive year in 2024 amid election

The German economy has been battered by external shocks and homegrown problems, including red tape and a shortage of skilled labour, and politicians have been at odds over how to fix it

Germany, Germany flag

Contenders to lead the next government have made contrasting proposals on how to inject new vigour into the economy. | Photo: Shutterstock

AP Berlin
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

The German economy, Europe's biggest, shrank for the second consecutive year in 2024, according to preliminary official figures released Wednesday weeks before an election in which the economy is the top issue.

The Federal Statistical Office said that gross domestic product contracted by 0.2 per cent last year following a decline in 2023.

The German economy has been battered by external shocks and homegrown problems, including red tape and a shortage of skilled labour, and politicians have been at odds over how to fix it.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-party coalition government collapsed in November when Scholz fired his finance minister in a dispute over how to revitalise the economy. That paved the way for an early election on February 23.

 

Contenders to lead the next government have made contrasting proposals on how to inject new vigour into the economy.

Topics : Germany world economy German economy

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

