Business Standard

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 | 04:40 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Pakistan orders probe after airline ad gets flak for evoking 9/11 memories

Pakistan orders probe after airline ad gets flak for evoking 9/11 memories

Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif has ordered a probe into a PIA ad that sparked outrage for resembling 9/11 visuals

PIA Ad

Photo: X

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered a thorough investigation into a controversial social media post by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) that drew sharp criticism for its eerie resemblance to the 9/11 World Trade Centre terror attack in New York. The ad, meant to celebrate the resumption of flights from Islamabad to Paris after four years, faced a social media firestorm.
 
The post, shared on PIA's official X account (formerly Twitter) on January 10, featured an image of a plane heading toward the Eiffel Tower with a backdrop of the French flag. The caption read: "Paris, we're coming today."
 
 
While intended to promote the airline’s milestone, the imagery struck many as alarmingly similar to the 9/11 attacks, where two planes hijacked by al-Qaeda terrorists crashed into Twin Towers of the World Trade Centre. Osama bin Laden, the leader of al-Qaeda and mastermind behind the terror attack, was killed in a US military operation on May 2, 2011, in Abbottabad, Pakistan.
 
The post quickly went viral, racking up over 21 million views and sparking outrage online.
 
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar addressed the issue in a Parliamentary session, confirming the Prime Minister’s directive for an inquiry. "The Prime Minister has directed [authorities] to investigate who conceived this ad. It is stupidity," Dar stated.
 
Amid the uproar, PIA's first flight to Paris in four years landed successfully at Charles de Gaulle Airport on January 10. The milestone comes after the European Union recently lifted its ban on PIA flights, though the airline remains prohibited from operating in the US and UK.
 
This isn’t the first controversy to dog Pakistan's national carrier. In 2017, PIA faced global ridicule after its staff sacrificed a goat on the tarmac for good luck. In 2020, an plane crash in Karachi claimed 97 lives and led to the EU ban after investigations revealed pilot error and a discovery that a third of Pakistan's pilots held fraudulent licences.

More From This Section

Palestinians walk by houses destroyed by Israeli strikes in Gaza. The resurgence of Hamas has cast doubt on Israel's goal of eliminating it as a military threat

Gaza ceasefire still elusive as negotiators try to hammer out deal

Janet Yellen, US Treasury Secretary

Saved millions from losing jobs: US Treasury defends Biden's Covid spending

World Economic Forum, WEF

Armed conflict top immediate risk, misinformation in short term: WEF

US flag, USA

US inflation likely remained sticky-high last month, threatening rate cuts

Britain, UK, UK flag

UK inflation unexpectedly eases in Dec, could reduce pressure in bond mkts

Topics : Pakistan flight Islamabad airport 9/11 attack BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon