Global chemical weapons watchdog holds emergency meeting on Syria's stock

Syria joined the OPCW in 2013 to ward off the threat of airstrikes in response to a chemical attack on the outskirts of Damascus. | Representative Image

AP The Hague
Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 10:49 PM IST

The global chemical weapons watchdog opened an emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss the situation in Syria over concerns about the country's stockpile of toxic chemicals in the wake of the overthrow of President Bashar Assad.

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons told Syria on Monday the country is under obligations to comply with rules to safeguard and destroy dangerous substances, such as chlorine gas, after rebels entered the capital, Damascus, at the weekend.

Assad's regime denied using chemical weapons but the OPCW found evidence indicating their repeated use by Syria in the grinding civil war. Earlier this year, the organisation found the Islamic State group had used mustard gas against the town of Marea.

 

In a rare move, the OPCW's executive council called the meeting, hoping that under a new government, some of its 80 inspectors may be allowed to pursue investigations into Syria's chemical weapons program.

Members of the ousted Syrian government plan to gradually transfer power to a new transitional cabinet headed by Mohammed al-Bashir, who reportedly headed the rebel alliance's salvation government in its southwest Syrian stronghold.

The last time the OPCW called an extraordinary meeting was in 2018, in response to the chemical attack on Douma, a town close to Damascus, when some 40 people were killed by poison gas. Last year the watchdog found that the Syrian Armed Forces dropped canisters of chlorine gas during a major military operation.

Syria joined the OPCW in 2013 to ward off the threat of airstrikes in response to a chemical attack on the outskirts of Damascus.

The OPCW's 193 member states are required to disclose their chemical weapons programmes and dismantle them. The organisation, created in 1997 by the Chemical Weapons Convention, seeks to eliminate all chemical weapons. In 2013, it was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for its work.

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 10:49 PM IST

