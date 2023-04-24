close

Global PC shipments declines by 30% to 56.9 mn in Q1 2023: Report

According to Gartner, consumers worldwide will spend $685.6 billion on PCs, tablets, and mobile phones in 2023, which is $36.5 billion less than last year

IANS New Delhi
PC shipments decline worldwide for sixth consecutive quarter

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 4:31 PM IST
The global PC shipments declined by a record 30 per cent (year-over-year), totalling 56.9 million units in Q1 2023, a new report showed on Monday.

According to data presented by SportsLens.com, the latest drop in PC shipments comes as inflation continues to crumble consumer purchasing power.

At the same time, PCs and laptops are losing the race with mobile phones, the most owned device among internet users.

Moreover, as per Statista and IDC data, global PC shipments totalled 80.2 million units in the first quarter of 2022, or 4.5 million units less than in the same quarter in 2021.

Global PC shipments fell another 11 per cent over the next three months, to 71.3 million.

Following a brief recovery, with shipments increasing to 74.3 million in Q3 2022, the last three months saw another drop, with the total number of shipped PCs falling by nearly 10 per cent to 67.2 million.

However, the report said that it was nothing compared to the drop in the first months of 2023.

According to the report, Lenovo and Dell saw the greatest drop in shipment, with a 30 per cent drop year on year.

HP shipped 12 million PCs in the three months, showing a 24 per cent drop year-over-year.

According to Gartner, consumers worldwide will spend $685.6 billion on PCs, tablets, and mobile phones in 2023, which is $36.5 billion less than last year.

The latest decline follows a 10 per cent drop in 2022 when global spending on IT devices was $722.1 billion.

The findings showed that the two-year drop in global consumer spending on PCs, tablets, and mobile phones is expected to hit a whopping $150 billion this year.

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : PC shipments personal computer

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 4:31 PM IST

