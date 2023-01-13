JUST IN
Lenovo Tab P11 5G with 11-inch 2K IPS LCD screen launched in India: Details

The Lenovo Tab P11 is a 5G tablet powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G system-on-chip. It is offered in two variants with price starting at Rs 29,999

Topics
Lenovo | Lenovo launch | Tablets

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Lenovo Tab P11 5G
Lenovo Tab P11 5G

Expanding its tablet line-up in India, Chinese electronics maker Lenovo on Friday launched its first premium 5G tablet – the Lenovo Tab P11 5G. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G system-on-chip, the tablet comes in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variants at Rs 29,999 and Rs 34,999. The tablet is available on Lenovo online store and Amazon India in storm grey colour. Lenovo offers one year carry-in warranty on the tablet.

“In 2023, we expect 5G to become the accepted reality with consumers. We are excited to introduce our first Android tablet with dedicated 5G connectivity well-suited for the hybrid lifestyle for consumers leaning towards true mobile freedom with more versatile devices for streaming videos, creating digital content, and working or studying on the go,” said Sumati Sahgal, Head of tablets and smart devices, Lenovo India.

Lenovo Tab P11 5G: Specifications

The Lenovo Tab P11 5G sports an 11-inch 2K resolution IPS LCD screen of 400 nits peak brightness level. The screen supports Dolby Vision and it is TUV Rheinland certified for low-blue-light emission. The tablet sports a 13-megapixel camera on the back and an 8MP camera on the front. It has a four-speaker from JBL, supported by Dolby Atmos. It is powered by a 7,700 mAh battery, supported by a 10V/2A charger.

The tablet supports stylus and Bluetooth keyboard – both are accessories sold separately. The tablet has Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi for wireless connectivity. It boots Android 11 or later operating system. The tablet is IP52 rated for water and dust resistance. It supports Google Kids Space, a dedicated hub for kids to discover, create, and grow. Other features include microSD card slot for storage expansion, USB-C port for charging and data transfer, nano-SIM support, face unlock and pogo pin connector.

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 12:49 IST

