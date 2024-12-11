Business Standard
Home / World News / GM to retreat from robotaxis, stop funding Cruise autonomous vehicle unit

GM to retreat from robotaxis, stop funding Cruise autonomous vehicle unit

The company said it will combine Cruise's technical team with its own to work on advanced systems to assist drivers

FILE PHOTO: The GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

GM bought Cruise automation in 2016 for at least 1 billion with high hopes of developing a profitable fleet of robotaxis. FILE PHOTO: REUTERS

AP Detroit
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 7:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

General Motors has said it will retreat from the robotaxi business and stop funding its money-losing Cruise autonomous vehicle unit.

Instead the Detroit automaker will focus on development of partially automated driver-assist systems like its Super Cruise, which allows drivers to take their hands off the steering wheel.

GM on Tuesday said it would get out of robotaxis given the considerable time and resources that would be needed to scale the business, along with an increasingly competitive robotaxi market.

The company said it will combine Cruise's technical team with its own to work on advanced systems to assist drivers.

GM bought Cruise automation in 2016 for at least 1 billion with high hopes of developing a profitable fleet of robotaxis.

 

Over the years GM invested billions in the subsidiary and eventually bought 90  per cent of the company from investors.

More From This Section

china Flag, China

China deploys 90 naval vessels from Japan's Southern Islands to S China Sea

murder, killing, crime, shot dead

Details emerge about suspect booked in killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump names Andrew Ferguson head of FTC, Guilfoyle as Ambassador to Greece

Donald Trump, Trump

DA suggests judge could halt Trump's hush money case, uphold conviction

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Netanyahu warns Syria against aiding Iran or arming Hezbollah, vows action

GM even announced plans for Cruise to generate $1 billion in annual revenue by 2025, but it scaled back spending on the company after one of its autonomous Chevrolet Bolts dragged a San Francisco pedestrian who was hit by another vehicle in 2023.

The California Public Utilities Commission alleged Cruise then covered up details of the crash for more than two weeks.

The incident resulted in Cruise's licence to operate its driverless fleet in California being suspended by regulators and triggered a purge of its leadership in addition to layoffs that jettisoned about a quarter of its workforce.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

FILE PHOTO: The GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

China losses force GM to take $5 bn restructuring charge, cut assets' value

FILE PHOTO: The GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

General Motors laying off nearly 1,000 workers worldwide, most in US

FILE PHOTO: The GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

GM overcomes US sales drop; China JV losses drag Q3 profit to $3 bn

General Motors

GM recalls 449K SUVs, pickups over faulty low brake fluid warning light

FILE PHOTO: The GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

GM, Hyundai Motor agree to explore joint vehicle development projects

Topics : General Motors Auto makers vehicles Cars

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 7:12 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament winter session LIVEEmerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO AllotmentJungle Camps India IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon